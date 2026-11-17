The Ministry of Health will distribute more than 3.3 million free mosquito nets in Kampala and Wakiso

The Ministry of Health will distribute more than 3.3 million free mosquito nets in Kampala and Wakiso

Free mosquito net distribution kicks off this week in Kampala, Wakiso: See full schedule

Uganda's Ministry of Health is distributing over 3.3 million free mosquito nets across Kampala and Wakiso from November 20 to 22, targeting nearly six million residents to combat malaria in urban households.

The Ministry of Health will distribute more than 3.3 million free mosquito nets in Kampala and Wakiso from November 20 to November 22, targeting nearly six million people.

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Ministry officials announced Monday that Kampala will receive 1,168,700 nets to cover about two million people. Wakiso will receive 2,216,300 nets for approximately 3.9 million people.

Dr Richard Kabanda, the commissioner for Health Promotion, Education and Communication, announced the programme while briefing reporters on November 17.

Village Health Teams (VHTs), he said, will notify residents of the collection dates and distribution points for their villages.

This will be the fifth wave of the 2026 national mosquito net campaign, which supports Uganda’s malaria elimination plan.

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Kabanda said the government and its partners wanted to reach households that could not afford nets.

“Kampala and Wakiso have many poor urban people who are not able to buy nets on their own. The government with support from partners is back to provide this support,” he said.

The ministry has organised distribution across 32 operational units: five in Kampala and 27 in Wakiso. These follow divisions, town councils and sub-counties.

Kabanda said Kampala’s nets had already reached the administrative heads responsible for the exercise ahead of distribution to residents.

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He explained that Kampala and Wakiso came last because of the challenges of organising an urban campaign and their lower malaria burden compared with other regions.

Nevertheless, he warned that malaria remained a major national health threat.

He revealed that Uganda recorded more than 11.7 million malaria cases and 2,342 deaths in 2025. Children below five accounted for 55 per cent of the deaths.

“This signifies the essence of the mosquito net distribution campaign,” Kabanda said.

He urged households to use the nets properly to reduce infections and protect children.

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The ministry has completed four distribution waves since January. Kabanda said these delivered 3.4 million nets in January, 4.8 million in April, 4.2 million in May and 5.5 million last month.