Kasuku, whose real name is Isaac Daniel Katende, announced a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni at State House.

Kasuku, whose real name is Isaac Daniel Katende, announced a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni at State House.

Media personality Kasuku has held another meeting with President Yoweri Museveni at State House, promising to reveal full details during his YouTube morning show.

Media personality Isaac Daniel Katende, better known as Kasuku, has met President Yoweri Museveni at State House but held back details of their discussion.

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In a post on X, Kasuku announced the meeting and directed followers to his Kasuku Live YouTube channel for an account during his morning show.

“I have just left @StateHouseUg after meeting with @KagutaMuseveni,” he wrote. “The gist will be on my morning show tomorrow 9am on Kasuku live youtube channel.”

A photograph accompanying the announcement showed Museveni with Marcella Karekye, Natasha Museveni and Simon Kaheru.

Kasuku did not disclose the purpose of the visit, the issues discussed or any commitments made.

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The encounter follows earlier discussions between the president and Uganda’s digital content creators. At the second edition of Jazz with Jajja, covered in an official report dated March 2, 2026, Kasuku asked how digital influencers could formally work with the government. Natasha Museveni Karugire coordinated that gathering.

During that event, Museveni pledged Shs5 billion to support organised content creators. He described their work as an extension of advertising, with social media providing another channel for promoting products and services.