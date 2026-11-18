After enduring five months of captivity and forced labor in Myanmar, Ugandan musician Small Q is using his voice and new music EP to warn others about overseas job scams while funding an orphanage in Kakiri.

A supermarket job promising $1,200 a month took Ugandan musician Gideon Mwesezi into captivity in Myanmar. Now, the singer known as Small Q uses music to warn others about the fake overseas jobs that lure people into trafficking networks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 25-year-old says recruiters promised him work in Thailand in 2023. Instead, he was kidnapped and taken across the border into Myanmar, where his captors forced him to commit online fraud.

He spent five months in captivity, endured torture and witnessed another captive being beaten to death.

“They confiscated my passport, my phone and everything and everything I had and they made me kneel down for hours,” he recalled.

Mwesezi says the killing left him fearing he would never return home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A soldier beat him up; I saw blood coming out of his head, until his last breath. I was so scared. This time I remembered my beautiful family and hoped that I would see them again one day.”

Since surviving the ordeal, he has turned his experience into songs about trafficking and exploitation. His releases include “Back from Burma”, a four-track EP recounting his captivity.

“This has given me a chance to raise awareness about those who might be trapped as I was. I do music to help people understand that dark side of the world,” he said.

Scores of Ugandans like him travelled to South East Asia expecting paid employment, only to find themselves trapped in compounds running online scams.

Uganda’s government has worked with authorities in Myanmar and Thailand, humanitarian organisations and its High Commission in Kuala Lumpur to secure victims’ release and return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On May 23, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the return of Ugandan trafficking survivors following diplomatic negotiations. It said the International Organisation for Migration provided shelter and travel support, while Thailand waived immigration penalties for those rescued.

The shadow minister for foreign affairs Muwada Nkunyingi, who championed calls for rescue as shadow foreign affairs minister, repeatedly pressed the government to act faster. In May 2025, he raised concerns about 25 Ugandans stranded at the Myanmar-Thailand border after their release from scam centres. He criticised delays in arranging their journey home.

The High Commission later confirmed that a group of 26 Ugandans arrived at Entebbe International Airport on May 21, 2025. Ambassador Betty Oyella Bigombe received them at the Myanmar border before their transfer through Thailand. The mission described them as the fourth group repatriated that year.

Back in his hometown of Kakiri, Mwesezi says his recovery has also inspired work with children.

He has established Feasible City School, which he describes as a school and orphanage supporting more than 20 children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I started this organisation to help the lives of these kids to be better that what I was,” he said.