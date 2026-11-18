Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan Arrives in Uganda for Bilateral Talks with Museveni
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrived at Entebbe International Airport on the morning of November 18, 2026, for a two-day state visit at the invitation of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.
Uganda’s State House said Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama received Hassan at the airport.
The two leaders are due to discuss cooperation in energy, agriculture, industry, trade and finance, according to Tanzania’s State House. They are also expected to open the Double Q Automotive Assembly Plant in Mpigi district.
The visit follows Museveni’s August 2026 trip to Dar es Salaam, where the leaders witnessed the signing of an agreement to develop a regional energy hub in Tanga. The plans cover fuel storage, refining and distribution.
The hub builds on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), a 1,443-kilometre project designed to carry Uganda’s crude oil from Hoima to the Tanzanian coast near the port of Tanga.