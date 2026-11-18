President Yoweri Museveni and Aliko Dangote discussed possible fertiliser investment in Uganda to support regional food security.

President Yoweri Museveni and Aliko Dangote discussed possible fertiliser investment in Uganda to support regional food security.

President Yoweri Museveni met with Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote to discuss major investments in Uganda's fertiliser industry, aiming to strengthen regional food security while exploring broader ventures across energy, petroleum, agriculture, and mining.

President Yoweri Museveni has held talks with Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote over a possible investment in Uganda’s fertiliser industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Museveni said on X that the talks focused in part on how fertiliser investment could strengthen food security in the region. The two also discussed opportunities in energy, petroleum, agriculture and mining.

The meeting followed a visit by Ugandan officials to Dangote’s oil refinery and fertiliser plant in Lekki, Lagos, on November 14, 2026. Dangote’s company says the plant can produce three million tonnes of urea fertiliser a year. Museveni gave no details on where a Ugandan project might be based or how much it might cost.

Museveni also updated Dangote on Uganda’s planned oil refinery at Kabaale in Hoima district. The refinery would initially process 60,000 barrels of crude oil a day.