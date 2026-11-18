Inside President Museveni's High-Stakes Meeting with Aliko Dangote on Uganda's Fertiliser Future
President Yoweri Museveni has held talks with Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote over a possible investment in Uganda’s fertiliser industry.
Museveni said on X that the talks focused in part on how fertiliser investment could strengthen food security in the region. The two also discussed opportunities in energy, petroleum, agriculture and mining.
The meeting followed a visit by Ugandan officials to Dangote’s oil refinery and fertiliser plant in Lekki, Lagos, on November 14, 2026. Dangote’s company says the plant can produce three million tonnes of urea fertiliser a year. Museveni gave no details on where a Ugandan project might be based or how much it might cost.
Museveni also updated Dangote on Uganda’s planned oil refinery at Kabaale in Hoima district. The refinery would initially process 60,000 barrels of crude oil a day.
Uganda signed the refinery agreement on March 29, 2025. Under the deal, Alpha MBM Investments of the United Arab Emirates is set to hold a 60 per cent stake, while Uganda National Oil Company will hold 40 per cent.