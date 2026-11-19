Abraham Luzzi has apologised to State House comptroller Jane Barekye over social media posts criticising conditions at Okello House in Kampala.

Abraham Luzzi has apologised to State House comptroller Jane Barekye over social media posts criticising conditions at Okello House in Kampala.

Political commentator Abraham Luzzi has issued a public apology to State House Comptroller Jane Barekye after severely criticising sanitation, long waits, and payment delays at Okello House in Kampala.

Businessman and political commentator Abraham Luzzi has apologised to State House comptroller Jane Barekye over social media posts and videos in which he criticised poor sanitation, delayed payments and the treatment of visitors at Okello House in Kampala.

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In a post on X on November 18, 2026, Luzzi withdrew his criticism of Barekye, saying he had no intention of damaging her reputation.

"I wish to sincerely apologise to Ms. Jane Barekye (state house comptroller) for the videos and posts I made which could have hurt her. That was not my intention. I could do better. I am sorry," Luzzi wrote.

He also praised Barekye's public standing and urged Ugandans to support her.

"She has a good reputation in the public and among her staff. She needs our support," he added.

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The apology followed a post Luzzi published on November 15, 2026, in which he complained about conditions at Okello House, which houses State House administrative offices.

In the earlier post, Luzzi alleged that visitors faced poor sanitation, inadequate waiting facilities and delays in receiving payments.

Abraham Luzzi

"Okello House - State House Comptroller office . No water for president's visitors. No food. Poor chairs. No proper waiting room. Poor sanitation, dirty toilets," he wrote.

He also claimed that visitors spent long hours waiting for services and that payment delays had left many dissatisfied.

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"People wait long. Payments take long. If money is not there, don't call people. No one leaves that office happy," he added.

The post attracted public attention, recording about 14,000 views, alongside dozens of comments and reposts.

Luzzi's complaints centred on the conditions visitors encounter when seeking services at the State House comptroller's office.

The office oversees administrative operations at State House, including financial management, staffing, accommodation, transport and logistical support for the presidency.

Barekye has served as State House comptroller since 2021, when she replaced Lucy Nakyobe. President Yoweri Museveni retained her in the position during a reshuffle of senior government officials announced on November 9, 2026.

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The apology also comes days after Barekye appeared before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee to respond to questions concerning State House expenditure and outstanding presidential pledges.

During the proceedings, MPs questioned the handling of a reported Shs300 million presidential pledge involving Luzzi, a former Kampala Central parliamentary aspirant. Reports indicated that he had received Shs100 million.

However, Luzzi did not explain whether his apology was connected to the parliamentary proceedings or what prompted him to change his position.