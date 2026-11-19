Edwin Musiime Confirms Painful Split from Wife Christabell Nansubuga
Former NTV Uganda presenter Edwin Musiime has confirmed his separation from Christabell Nansubuga, his wife and former co-host on The Property Show.
In a statement, Musiime described the separation as a painful chapter in their marriage. He dismissed allegations against Nansubuga, the mother of his child, and defended the Aine family, whom he described as family friends.
“Whatever differences have led us to walk separate paths, Christabell remains someone I once chose to love and who deserves dignity and respect,” he wrote.
Musiime gave no details about when they separated. He urged people to respect Nansubuga and said their experience should never diminish the value of marriage.
The couple married at Kampala Serena Hotel on August 10, 2019, and hosted their reception at the same venue. A week earlier, on August 3, 2019, Nansubuga introduced Musiime to her family at their home in Mutungo in a traditional ceremony known as a kwanjula.
Musiime is a pastor and businessman who led Crest Group. In an interview after their wedding, he said he met Nansubuga when his company was recruiting. She later joined him as co-host of The Property Show, which covered real estate on NTV Uganda.