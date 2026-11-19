Nansubuga held her kwanjula in Mutungo on August 3, 2019. The couple wed at Kampala Serena Hotel on August 10, 2019.

Nansubuga held her kwanjula in Mutungo on August 3, 2019. The couple wed at Kampala Serena Hotel on August 10, 2019.

Former NTV Uganda presenter Edwin Musiime has confirmed his separation from his wife and Property Show co-host Christabell Nansubuga. Describing it as a painful chapter, Musiime urged the public to treat Nansubuga with dignity and respect.

Former NTV Uganda presenter Edwin Musiime has confirmed his separation from Christabell Nansubuga, his wife and former co-host on The Property Show.

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In a statement, Musiime described the separation as a painful chapter in their marriage. He dismissed allegations against Nansubuga, the mother of his child, and defended the Aine family, whom he described as family friends.

“Whatever differences have led us to walk separate paths, Christabell remains someone I once chose to love and who deserves dignity and respect,” he wrote.

Musiime gave no details about when they separated. He urged people to respect Nansubuga and said their experience should never diminish the value of marriage.

The couple married at Kampala Serena Hotel on August 10, 2019, and hosted their reception at the same venue. A week earlier, on August 3, 2019, Nansubuga introduced Musiime to her family at their home in Mutungo in a traditional ceremony known as a kwanjula.

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