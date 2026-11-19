TCL has gifted a 75-inch solar-powered outdoor display to Université Amadou Mahtar Mbow in Senegal, enhancing campus communication and supporting the upcoming Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Chinese electronics company TCL has donated a solar-powered outdoor display to Université Amadou Mahtar Mbow in Senegal to improve communication across the campus designated as the Youth Olympic Village for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

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The 75-inch screen, developed by TCL's display technology subsidiary, TCL CSOT, is designed to provide clear visibility in direct sunlight while consuming less electricity than conventional outdoor displays.

According to the company, the screen delivers brightness of up to 4,000 nits while consuming approximately 300 watts of power.

TCL claims the technology uses roughly half the electricity required by comparable outdoor displays, although it has not identified the products used to establish the comparison.

The donation is expected to help the university share announcements, event information and other important messages with students, lecturers and visitors.

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The technology could also support communication activities associated with the Youth Olympic Games, which Senegal is hosting in 2026.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Université Amadou Mahtar Mbow president Professor Mababa Diagne welcomed the donation, saying the display would strengthen the facilities available to students and academic staff.

The ceremony attracted senior officials, including International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry and Senegal's Minister of Higher Education, Boubacar Camara.

Chinese electronics company TCL has donated a solar-powered outdoor display to Université Amadou Mahtar Mbow

The donation comes as Senegal prepares to host the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, a major international sporting event that will bring together young athletes from across the world.

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The games will mark the first time an African country hosts the Youth Olympic Games.

The university is among the facilities designated to support the event, with its campus expected to accommodate athletes during the competition.

Beyond its role in the games, the donated screen is intended to provide a long-term communication resource for the institution.

TCL said the display incorporates technology that produces colours by rapidly switching between red, green and blue light.

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Unlike conventional displays that rely on colour filters, the technology allows more light to pass through the screen, improving brightness while reducing energy consumption.

This design is particularly suited to outdoor environments, where screens must remain visible under strong sunlight.

The company said the combination of high brightness and lower power demand could make the technology useful in universities, transport terminals and other public spaces that depend on digital information displays.

The solar-powered system also reflects growing interest in using renewable energy to operate public communication infrastructure.

For educational institutions, such technology offers an opportunity to improve access to information while managing electricity costs.

The donation forms part of TCL's involvement in activities surrounding the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games and its efforts to promote energy-efficient display technology.