FDC MP Gilbert Olanya has commended Local Government Minister Balaam Barugahara and CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba in Parliament for their fearless stance against corruption, dismissing suggestions that his praise signals a political crossover to the PLU.

Kilak South County MP Gilbert Olanya has praised Local Government minister Balaam Barugahara and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for their efforts to fight corruption in Uganda, saying the country needs leaders who can confront corrupt officials without fear.

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The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) legislator told Parliament that many government officials fear confronting corrupt individuals because of their connections to powerful people.

Olanya said Barugahara and Gen Kainerugaba, who leads the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), have shown the courage needed to tackle corruption.

"Ugandans are missing a leader who will stand straight and say no to corruption. The corrupt currently in this country feel they are well connected. Therefore, many of our leaders are fearing to touch them," Olanya said.

"Now that Honourable Balaam, through his leader, you normally say MK is his leader, they are coming straight to face the corrupt and saying the moment you are corrupt, you must be arrested, you must be taken to prison. That is the way to go. I would like to thank you, Honourable Balaam," he added.

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His unexpected praise for the two government figures prompted Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa to joke that the opposition MP was preparing to cross over to the PLU.

"I thought you were going to declare that you've joined the PLU. The conclusion didn't match with the..." Tayebwa said before trailing off.

However, Olanya insisted that his praise had nothing to do with political affiliation.

"Personally, I support someone who will stand straight and say no to corruption," he responded.

The legislator argued that Uganda has enough resources to provide essential public services but loses a substantial share of public funds through corruption.

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"As a country, we have enough money that can build schools, health centres, roads, everything, but half of the money disappears through corruption," he said.

Olanya also credited Barugahara's district inspections with improving the condition of government road equipment, which he said had remained idle for years.

Drawing from his experience as chairperson of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee on Local Government, Olanya claimed that about 90 per cent of district road equipment was not operational during his tenure.

"When I was the chair of the Public Accounts Committee in charge of local government, all the road equipment was not working, about 90 per cent. The day Honourable Balaam started moving district by district, now all the road equipment is working very well," he said.

He questioned how districts had suddenly found money to repair the machinery after years of complaints about inadequate funding.

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"You wonder where the money is coming from to repair that road equipment," Olanya said.

His claims about the proportion of broken-down equipment and the extent of repairs have not been independently verified.

Barugahara has been conducting district inspections under his anti-corruption campaign, targeting suspected misuse of public resources, poor service delivery and irregularities in local government operations.

The campaign has drawn attention to suspected corruption in district administrations, including concerns over staffing, public expenditure and the management of government programmes.

However, it has also raised questions about the methods used to confront suspected offenders and whether the campaign will lead to successful prosecutions.

Some legislators have called for proper investigations and respect for due process, arguing that public accusations alone cannot replace action by the responsible law enforcement agencies.

Olanya's endorsement is notable because he belongs to the opposition FDC, while Barugahara is associated with the PLU, a political pressure group led by Gen Kainerugaba, President Yoweri Museveni's son.

The PLU emerged from the MK Movement, which mobilised support for Gen Kainerugaba and promoted his political ambitions.