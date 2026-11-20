Opposition activist Sam Mugumya broke down in tears as he described his 14-month ordeal in suspected military detention, revealing he had lost all hope of surviving before resurfacing at the General Court Martial.

Opposition activist Sam Mugumya reportedly broke down in tears on Thursday as he recounted his 14-month ordeal in suspected military detention, telling relatives and political colleagues that he had lost hope of surviving.

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Mugumya, who resurfaced before the General Court Martial on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, received visitors at Murchison Bay Prison Hospital in Luzira on Thursday, where he is undergoing treatment.

Among those who visited him were officials of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), including Harold Kaija and Ingrid Turinawe.

Kaija said prison authorities brought Mugumya to the visitors in a wheelchair, revealing the physical toll of his prolonged disappearance.

Yet even in his condition, Mugumya was delighted to see familiar faces and asked for assistance to stand so he could embrace each visitor.

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“He was so happy to see us. He asked to be helped to stand up to hug each one of us,” Kaija said.

The reunion, however, turned emotional when Mugumya learnt about political developments that had taken place during his absence.

“He told us he was unaware of the arrest of Erias Lukwago or the fact that Col Dr Kizza Besigye was still in prison to this day. He was truly broken by this news,” Kaija said.

Mugumya, he said, had spent much of his detention isolated from information about events outside the facility where he was allegedly held.

Kaija said Mugumya also had no knowledge of a man identified as Lieutenant Herbert Matanda Mabonga, who circulated videos purportedly showing the activist in detention.

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“We also asked him about the UPDF whistleblower Mabonga who shared videos of him in the safe house, and he said he did not know who he was,” Kaija said.

“He was living in a completely different world.”

Sam Mugumya appeared alongside Lance Corporal Gift Mukundane and Lance Corporal Isaac Ochan before the army court

The PFF official said Mugumya attempted to describe his experiences during the disappearance but became overwhelmed by emotion.

“He wanted to tell us what he went through and he broke down and cried. He said he had given up on life and was awaiting his death,” Kaija recounted.

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Mugumya also spoke about a man named Raymond Akidi, whom he described as his guardian angel during detention.

According to Kaija, Mugumya said Akidi had been assigned to look after him and helped him perform basic activities when he could not manage on his own.

Another visitor, PFF official Ingrid Turinawe, described Mugumya's condition as disturbing but said he had retained his ability to smile despite the ordeal.

“His appearance is terrifying. But he can still smile. We are now going into the phase of rescuing him from the Court Martial,” she said.

Mugumya disappeared on August 26, 2025, after armed men reportedly seized him from NIM Hotel in Nyamitanga, Mbarara City.

His disappearance prompted relatives, lawyers and opposition leaders to demand information about his whereabouts.

The military initially denied holding him. In September 2025, a UPDF official told the High Court that searches of military detention records had found no evidence that Mugumya was in its custody.

His family continued searching for him as reports and videos circulated alleging that he had been subjected to torture while in secret detention.

Concerns about his condition intensified after footage emerged showing a man believed to be Mugumya struggling to walk.

The allegations of torture and the circumstances of his detention have not been independently established.

After more than 14 months missing, Mugumya appeared before the General Court Martial in Makindye on Wednesday alongside two soldiers.

The prosecution accused them of offences connected to an alleged plot against the government.

Mugumya denied the charges and was remanded to Luzira Prison, where he is receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, PFF deputy president Dr Lulume Bayiga accused the government of targeting Mugumya because of his longstanding association with Besigye.

“We believe that Sam Mugumya is being persecuted because he is the aide of Col Dr Kizza Besigye. They believe that he is privy to everything that Col Besigye was planning,” Bayiga said.

He announced that the party had assembled lawyers to challenge the charges against Mugumya and represent him in the military court proceedings.

“We have now assembled a team of lawyers to start handling the case that was brought against him,” he said.

Mugumya previously spent eight years in detention in the Democratic Republic of Congo following his arrest in 2014 over allegations linked to activities against the Ugandan government.