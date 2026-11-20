Uganda Waragi, in partnership with Adrift River Club, donated the seedlings as part of activities linked to the 11th edition of Nyege Nyege Festival,

Uganda Waragi, in partnership with Adrift River Club, donated the seedlings as part of activities linked to the 11th edition of Nyege Nyege Festival,

Uganda Waragi and Adrift River Club have donated 5,000 tree seedlings to Kangulumira residents in Kayunga District as part of the 11th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival, aiming to restore forest cover and boost local incomes.

Residents of Kangulumira in Kayunga District have received 5,000 tree seedlings in an initiative aimed at restoring the environment and creating income opportunities for local families.

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Uganda Waragi, in partnership with Adrift River Club, donated the seedlings as part of activities linked to the 11th edition of Nyege Nyege Festival, held at Kalagala Falls from November 19 to 22, 2026.

The initiative seeks to protect the natural environment around the festival grounds while helping residents benefit from trees that can provide food and income.

The donated seedlings include indigenous trees such as Muvule, Clonal Eucalyptus and fruit and nut trees, including Hass avocado, macadamia and cashew nut.

Organisers said the trees will help restore greenery in Kangulumira while giving households opportunities to earn money from agricultural products once the trees mature.

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The initiative comes amid concerns over Uganda's declining forest cover. Data from the National Forestry Authority (NFA) shows that the country has lost a significant amount of forest cover over the past three decades.

Speaking during the tree-planting and handover ceremony, Uganda Breweries Limited Managing Director Felicité Nson said cultural events should also benefit the communities that host them.

"Uganda Waragi has always been about celebrating the Spirit of Uganda, from our music and culture to the experiences that bring us together. Nyege Nyege captures that spirit in a special way, and we believe that celebrating these experiences should also mean caring for the places and communities that make them possible," Nson said.

"Through this initiative, we hope to contribute to a greener environment while creating opportunities for families in Kangulumira."

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The ceremony brought together representatives from Uganda Breweries Limited, Nyege Nyege Festival and Kangulumira Town Council.

Among those present were Kangulumira Mayor Serumu Muhamadi, Speaker Sembuya Umaru and Town Clerk Rhamula Nabatte.

Muhamadi welcomed the donation on behalf of the community, saying the trees could support environmental protection and help residents earn income through agriculture.

Nyege Nyege Festival co-founder Derek Debru said protecting the natural environment around Kalagala Falls was important to the future of the festival.

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"Celebrating music, art, and community in a natural setting like Kalagala Falls comes with a deep responsibility to protect the environment that hosts us," Debru said.

He added that such projects could help the festival leave a lasting impact on surrounding communities beyond the benefits of tourism and entertainment.

Nyege Nyege returned to Kalagala Falls for its 11th edition this year, bringing together more than 200 artists across seven stages.

The festival featured music, fashion, art, film and adventure activities, attracting revellers from Uganda and other countries.

This year's edition also featured a partnership with Wakaliwood, which turned parts of the festival grounds into a movie set.