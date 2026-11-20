Gen Kainerugaba hands former spy chief Gen Otto new role in special operations office

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has appointed former intelligence chief Maj Gen Richard Otto as his Military Assistant. Otto will oversee security in northern Uganda and lead efforts to repatriate LRA remnants.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has appointed former military intelligence chief Maj Gen Richard Otto as his Military Assistant in the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, weeks after removing him from the army's intelligence leadership.

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The appointment, announced on Friday, November 20, takes immediate effect and gives Otto new responsibilities in northern Uganda and efforts to repatriate remnants of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA).

In a statement, UPDF acting director of Defence Public Information, Col Chris Magezi, said Otto will monitor security in northern Uganda and support the return of former LRA fighters from Sudan's Darfur region and the Central African Republic (CAR).

"The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations (SPA/SO), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has appointed Major General Richard Otto the Military Assistant to the SPA/SO effective immediately," Magezi said.

The new assignment comes less than a month after Gen Muhoozi replaced Otto as Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security (CDIS), a position he had held since April 2025.

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On October 27, 2026, Gen Muhoozi appointed Otto's former deputy, Brig Oscar Munanura, as the new intelligence chief and promoted him to acting Major General.

Otto was transferred to the Joint Staff Human Resource Management for redeployment, leaving questions about his next assignment.

Munanura formally took over the intelligence office on November 10, 2026, during a handover ceremony presided over by the Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga.

Otto had previously described his reassignment as a normal military practice, dismissing suggestions that his removal from the intelligence office signalled unusual developments within the army.

His latest appointment returns him to a role involving regional security operations, an area in which he has served for years.

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Before becoming intelligence chief, Otto commanded the UPDF Mountain Infantry Division and served as commander of the army's 3rd Division in Moroto.

He also served as Uganda's Defence Attaché in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, and commanded Ugandan troops in Somalia.

Otto previously led UPDF troops deployed to the Central African Republic under the African Union Regional Task Force, which pursued LRA fighters operating outside Uganda.

He also represented Uganda in regional peace efforts involving South Sudan under the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

His experience in the Central African Republic is relevant to his new responsibilities, which include helping LRA remnants who are willing to return to Uganda.

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The LRA, led by Joseph Kony, waged a brutal insurgency in northern Uganda for nearly two decades before its fighters moved into neighbouring countries.

The conflict killed thousands of people, displaced large numbers of civilians and left communities struggling with the effects of abductions and violence.

Although the rebellion ended in northern Uganda, remnants of the group continued operating in parts of Central Africa.

The government has pursued efforts to encourage former fighters to abandon rebellion and return home.

Otto's new assignment places him at the centre of these efforts, although the UPDF has not disclosed how many LRA remnants remain in Sudan and the Central African Republic.

The military has also not provided a timetable for their return.