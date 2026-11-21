King Saha roughed up, thrown out of Nyege Nyege, police speaks out

Ugandan musician King Saha was turned away from the Nyege Nyege Festival at Kalagala Falls after his crew allegedly refused security screening. Police clarified that all attendees must comply with safety protocols regardless of status.

Ugandan musician King Saha was denied entry to the Nyege Nyege Festival at Kalagala Falls in Kayunga District after he and his crew allegedly refused to undergo mandatory security checks.

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The singer alleged Friday night that he and his team were beaten up at the entrance.

He also shared videos of his entourage in a scuffle with security forces

“Do you want to kill me?” he posted on social media, adding, “what a bad night”

Police, however, clarified that the singer arrived at a security checkpoint around midnight on November 21, 2026, accompanied by about 30 people believed to be members of his crew.

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The group reportedly refused to undergo security screening and demanded to enter the festival grounds without being searched.

Ssezibwa Region Police spokesperson SP Hellen Butoto said security personnel stopped the group from entering the venue after a brief scuffle at the checkpoint.

King Saha

"Upon arrival, the group declined to comply with the mandatory security screening procedures at the checkpoint," Butoto said in a statement.

Police said the musician's entourage insisted that their status should exempt them from the security checks.

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Despite security personnel explaining the requirements, the group reportedly maintained that they should not be searched.

"The security team intervened and denied the group access to the venue following a brief scuffle," Butoto said.

Following the disagreement, King Saha reportedly instructed his crew to leave the checkpoint.

The group complied and left the area without gaining access to the festival grounds.

Police did not report any arrests or injuries arising from the confrontation.

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Butoto said security officers had been instructed to remain alert and enforce the same rules for everyone attending the festival.

"All persons, regardless of their status, position or prominence, are required to comply with established security protocols to ensure the safety and security of everyone at the venue," she said.

King Saha was among the Ugandan musicians announced for this year's festival, which features more than 200 artists performing across seven stages.

The event, held at Kalagala Falls along the River Nile, has attracted revellers from Uganda and other countries for four days of music, fashion, art and cultural activities.

This year's edition, themed "The Wakaliwood Edition", also features a collaboration with Uganda's Wakaliwood film industry.