Gen Muhoozi goes after UPC's Jimmy Akena
Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has threatened to crush Uganda People's Congress (UPC) president Jimmy Akena following months of criticism over his conduct, political ambitions and use of social media.
In a post that has since been deleted, Muhoozi accused Akena of attacking him almost every week, despite what he described as a close relationship between their families.
The army chief, who is also President Yoweri Museveni's son, initially adopted a conciliatory tone before issuing a direct threat against the opposition politician.
"I see my big brother, Hon. Jimmy Akena, attacking me almost every week. We have more in common than what separates us my brother. I have no problem with you or your family," Muhoozi wrote
"But if you insist on fighting, I'll crush you to smithereens!"
It is going to be another hard day for you, @ChrisOMagezi Before breakfast your boss had threatened to "crush to smithereens" a former president's son he calls his "big brother." He told the tough-Otafiire "let us fight" and "you will end up in a ditch," as he boasted about arresting 7 of Otaff’s soldiers. Then he quoted Bob Marley's "everywhere is war" as if it were a policy statement. Meantime Sam Mugumya can barely stand after 449 days in a military basement. While his own uncle, goes around selling a ready-made "consociational" agreement to the opposition. While the whole region is watching the succession drama play out. So let me ask you, Chris. Uncle preaches dialogue while nephew promises ditches and smithereens. Which one should the country believe? Nobody signs on to share power with a family where one hand offers a seat and the other makes a fist. And no spin explains the basement. Take the phone away. Better still, tell him the truth: a Chief of Defence Forces who threatens civilians on X is not a successor, he's a liability. Release them first, then talk. #Bail4KB #FreeSamMugumya #EndAbductionsEA— Anne Mugisha (@annemugisha65) November 21, 2026
Akena is the son of former president Milton Obote, while Muhoozi is widely viewed as a potential successor to his father, who has ruled Uganda since 1986.
The latest confrontation follows repeated criticism by Akena, who has questioned Muhoozi's suitability for national leadership and accused him of making statements unbecoming of a military chief.
Earlier this month, Akena challenged Muhoozi to present his policies and explain what he would offer Ugandans instead of allowing discussions about his political future to dominate national debate.
Speaking during a UPC press conference in Kampala on November 4, Akena questioned the activities of Muhoozi's Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), particularly efforts to collect signatures supporting his possible presidential candidature in 2031.
"If you want to be president, show us what you can do. Show us your policies. Show us the alternatives," Akena said.
He questioned whether political mobilisation on behalf of a serving military officer complied with Article 208 of Uganda's Constitution, which requires the Uganda People's Defence Forces to remain non-partisan.
Akena also argued that the country should focus on poverty, hunger and malnutrition instead of concentrating on the political ambitions of the President's son.
Akena previously told Muhoozi to grow up
Earlier this year, Akena publicly criticised Muhoozi over his social media statements targeting opposition politicians.
At a press conference on February 11, Akena accused the army chief of embarrassing Uganda through inflammatory posts, particularly those concerning National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.
Akena questioned how a senior military officer could publicly discuss killing or torturing a politician who had received millions of votes in a presidential election.
"The sort of attitude and the sort of statements that the office of the CDF is carrying out is an embarrassment to all of us as Ugandans," Akena said.
He also challenged Muhoozi to demonstrate the maturity required of someone seeking the country's highest political office.
"Please grow up. The responsibility you want to assume as president of Uganda, you cannot behave like this," he said.
Akena urged Museveni to intervene and advise his son against making threatening statements.
He argued that Muhoozi should use his access to the President to influence government policy rather than insult political opponents on social media.