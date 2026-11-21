It is going to be another hard day for you, @ChrisOMagezi Before breakfast your boss had threatened to "crush to smithereens" a former president's son he calls his "big brother." He told the tough-Otafiire "let us fight" and "you will end up in a ditch," as he boasted about arresting 7 of Otaff’s soldiers. Then he quoted Bob Marley's "everywhere is war" as if it were a policy statement. Meantime Sam Mugumya can barely stand after 449 days in a military basement. While his own uncle, goes around selling a ready-made "consociational" agreement to the opposition. While the whole region is watching the succession drama play out. So let me ask you, Chris. Uncle preaches dialogue while nephew promises ditches and smithereens. Which one should the country believe? Nobody signs on to share power with a family where one hand offers a seat and the other makes a fist. And no spin explains the basement. Take the phone away. Better still, tell him the truth: a Chief of Defence Forces who threatens civilians on X is not a successor, he's a liability. Release them first, then talk. #Bail4KB #FreeSamMugumya #EndAbductionsEA