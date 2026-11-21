Mudra D Viral leads talent discovery at La Voice, while Aidan oversees artiste management and development.

Mudra D Viral leads talent discovery at La Voice, while Aidan oversees artiste management and development.

Ugandan talent manager Aidan Da Problem Child has expanded La Voice Music's artiste roster with singer Anitah Kori under Mudra D Viral's talent development initiative.

Ugandan talent manager Aidan Da Problem Child has expanded the artiste roster at La Voice Music following the signing of emerging singer Anitah Kori, popularly known as Kori.

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Mudra D Viral leads talent discovery at La Voice, while Aidan oversees artiste management and development.

The 26-year-old manager, whose real name is Kajenza Marvin, oversees artiste management at the label, which works with singer and songwriter Mudra D Viral to identify and develop new talent.

Kori joins La Voice as part of Mudra's talent development initiative. The singer has already introduced two music projects, Maxima and Alari, as she seeks to establish herself in Uganda's competitive music industry.

Mudra has previously played a role in bringing artistes such as Ava Peace and Winnie Wa Mummy into the spotlight. His latest move reflects his continued interest in identifying promising musicians and helping them build their careers.

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While Mudra focuses on discovering talent, Aidan handles the broader management responsibilities at La Voice. These include artiste development, branding, music promotion and building relationships within the entertainment industry.

Aidan Da Problem Child

Aidan has gained experience working with several Ugandan entertainers, including Mudra D Viral, Winnie Wa Mummy, D Star Hoozambe, Ava Peace and Mimi Kampala.

Through these engagements, he has developed an interest in strengthening artiste management and creating structures that support musicians beyond individual releases.

He also advocates for better contracts, effective music promotion and the protection of artistes' long-term interests.

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At La Voice, Aidan hopes to build an entertainment company that can identify talent, nurture musicians and create business opportunities.

The arrival of Kori forms part of that plan. Her signing gives the label another emerging artiste to develop while expanding its presence in Uganda's music industry.

Born on November 15, 2000, in Mulago, Kampala, Aidan has set his sights on building a career beyond managing individual musicians.

His long-term ambition is to establish a profitable entertainment company with strong industry connections and opportunities for young creatives.

Kori, whose real name is Anitah Kori

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The partnership between Aidan and Mudra combines talent discovery with artiste management. It also gives upcoming musicians such as Kori access to professional guidance as they seek wider audiences.