President Yoweri Museveni has warned his children against dividing his family's Rwakitura estate

President Yoweri Museveni has warned his children against dividing his family's Rwakitura estate

Museveni warned that his children must keep his property in tact when he dies, adding that his ghost would return to haunt anyone who disregards his instructions.

President Yoweri Museveni has warned his children against dividing his family's Rwakitura estate into individual pieces of land after his death. He instructed them instead to preserve the property and share the income it generates.

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Speaking on Saturday, November 21, 2026, during a thanksgiving ceremony for Chief Justice Flavian Zeija in Rukungiri District, Museveni said the practice of subdividing inherited land was threatening family wealth, particularly in Ankole and Kigezi and remained a big threat to national development.

The President said his family had maintained the estate inherited from his late father, Amos Kaguta, without dividing it among the beneficiaries.

He warned that his children must follow the same arrangement when he dies, joking that he would return to haunt anyone who disregards his instructions.

“My father Amos Kaguta died but if you come to Rwakitura, the way he left the state is how it is. No one has split it up. When I also go to heaven the children will keep it and share what comes out of it,” he said.

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"Whoever splits up Rwakitura, my ghost will come back and haunt them," Museveni said.

"The modern way has taught us you can share your parent's properties without chopping them up."

He compared the practice of subdividing inherited land to breaking a household item into pieces simply because several people were entitled to use it.

"If you have one water pot that needs to be shared among five households, do you break it up and give pieces to each family? You keep it whole and let each household use it in turn," he said.

President Museveni advised that families should distinguish between owning a share of inherited property and physically dividing the assets themselves.

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"Modernity has taught us that children can take up shares in their parents' estate and only split up earnings coming from the estate," Museveni said.

"If we do not stop splitting up inheritance, our country is in danger," he said.

This would not be the first time Museveni has outlined how he wants his estate handled.

In November 2022, he told residents in northern Uganda that Rwakitura would remain intact after his death. He said his children and their descendants would inherit shares rather than separate pieces of land.

He repeated the position in December that year while commissioning the Mpondwe One Stop Border Post in Kasese District.

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At the time, Museveni said he had resisted calls from elders to subdivide the estate following his father's death in 2013.

He explained that beneficiaries could receive different percentages of ownership and divide profits according to their shares, while keeping the land together for production.

In December 2024, Museveni went further and disclosed how he had distributed ownership of the family estate.

Speaking during a Parish Development Model mobilisation tour in eastern Uganda, he said his children collectively held 40 per cent of the estate while he retained 60 per cent.

He also suggested that he might allocate a controlling 51 per cent stake to his eldest son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to prevent disagreements among the beneficiaries.

Museveni and First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni have four children: Muhoozi, Natasha Karugire, Diana Kamuntu and Patience Rwabogo.

The President has also previously stated that his daughters will inherit his wealth, rejecting customary practices that exclude women from family inheritance.

The family has already established a management structure to oversee its agricultural properties.

President Yoweri Museveni with Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba at a family event

In an October 27, 2024 statement on the rationalisation of government agencies, Museveni explained that the family had separated ownership from day-to-day management as its farming enterprises expanded.

He said his father previously managed Rwakitura himself, with Museveni serving as his assistant before leaving to join the armed struggle.

However, the expansion of the family's agricultural investments made it necessary to appoint managers.

Museveni disclosed that Muhoozi had previously served as managing director before leaving for military training at Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

Muhoozi's wife, Charlotte Kainerugaba, subsequently held the position before Museveni's daughter, Diana, also known as Kinini Kyaremeera, took over.

According to Museveni's 2024 account, Diana was assisted by separate managers responsible for the family's farms at Rwakitura, Kisozi and Irenga.

He explained that the family intended to strengthen the arrangement through a professional board of directors responsible for appointing managers and assessing the performance of the businesses.

Museveni has repeatedly urged Ugandan families to adopt similar arrangements by forming companies or associations to manage inherited property.