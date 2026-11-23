Bulambuli MP Emmanuel Biara has urged Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to investigate allegations of sexual exploitation and corruption at the PLU secretariat after former mobiliser Gloria Nanyanzi accused officials of misconduct.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is being implored to carry out investigations into allegations of sexual exploitation and corruption at the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) secretariat.

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Bulambuli Constituency MP Emmanuel Biara sounded the call over the weekend and even announced his withdrawal of political allegiance from PLU, until Muhoozi ensured that the allegations were investigated and those found responsible faced justice.

The MP’s announcement followed videos circulated earlier in which Gloria Nanyanzi, a former PLU mobiliser, accused some officials at the secretariat of demanding sexual favours from women and money from men seeking political recognition and opportunities within the organisation.

Nanyanzi, who previously participated in National Resistance Movement (NRM) activities abroad before joining PLU, claimed that corruption, tribalism and sexual exploitation had taken root within the movement.

“The PLU secretariat is full of confusion, tribalism and corruption. Where we stand at the moment; if you do not have money, you need to be a Munyankole, if you are not and you are a woman you have to give in to sexual advances,” she alleged.

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“Sex and corruption has gone overboard at the secretariat. This was not the basis of joining PLU,” she added.

Later in another video, Nanyanzi apologised to PLU secretariat official Fadil Twalla for mentioning his name and that of Gen Muhoozi. However, she maintained her allegations and named individuals she accused of misconduct within the secretariat.

The allegations have drawn mixed reactions from PLU supporters, with some dismissing them as attempts to tarnish the organisation's image.

Others have demanded that Nanyanzi provide evidence and identify those responsible rather than accuse the entire secretariat.

The allegations remain unproven, and no findings of wrongdoing have been established against the individuals mentioned.

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Reacting to the claims, Biara said the accusations were too serious to ignore and called for independent investigations.

“I have received deeply disturbing allegations from a woman associated with the PLU Secretariat concerning alleged sexual harassment and the exploitation of women in exchange for political recognition and PLU numbers,” he said.

“As a son who deeply respects his mother, and as a leader committed to protecting the dignity, rights and opportunities of every girl child, I cannot remain silent in the face of such serious allegations.”

Biara demanded that investigators protect complainants and witnesses and ensure that anyone found responsible faces legal action regardless of their political connections.

“These claims require urgent, independent and transparent investigations, with full protection for complainants and witnesses. Anyone found culpable must face the full force of the law, regardless of their political connections or position. I may only return to PLU if Gen MK arrests all these weak men,” he said.

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The legislator also announced that he was shifting his political support from Muhoozi's PLU to a group backing Gen Salim Saleh in discussions about Uganda's future leadership.

“Effective immediately, I am withdrawing my political allegiance from PLU and declaring my support for Team Gen. Salim Saleh in the conversation about Uganda's next president,” Biara said.

He insisted that his return to PLU would depend on Muhoozi taking action to address the accusations.

“My return to PLU will depend on Gen. MK demonstrating decisive leadership by ensuring that these allegations are thoroughly investigated and that those responsible, if the allegations are substantiated, are brought to justice through lawful processes,” he said.

Biara warned that political organisations should never become places where women face exploitation in exchange for appointments, recognition or opportunities.

“Political movements must never become platforms where women's dignity is compromised in pursuit of political opportunities,” he said.

“No woman should ever have to surrender her dignity to obtain a political number, appointment or opportunity.”

The controversy comes as PLU, a political pressure group associated with Gen Muhoozi, continues to expand its mobilisation structures across Uganda.

The organisation has attracted several politicians and supporters who view Muhoozi as a potential future national leader.