Ssenga Ssebanga, is turning to the public once again, seeking help this time to get a new car of his own.

Ssenga Ssebanga, is turning to the public once again, seeking help this time to get a new car of his own.

Ssenga Ssebanga has appealed for public support to replace his ageing car after helping organise Amooti’s car campaign. He wants Mikey Seems 2 Funny to lead the fundraiser and has sought reconciliation through promoter Nobert Twizire.

Comedian Robert Kawuki, popularly known as Ssenga Ssebanga, is turning to the public once again, seeking help this time to get a new car of his own.

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Ssebanga who helped launch a campaign that saw his mentor Amooti secure two vehicles from fan contributions says he too is in need of a vehicle.

He hopes the public can show the same energy and help replace his ageing Toyota Corolla.

Ssebanga said the vehicle needs replacing because its condition threatens his safety.

“Recently, the car almost killed me when its brakes failed. But it is my work companion. It has my clothes and all essentials so when you call, I am ready to go,” he said.

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Interestingly, Ssebanga now wants fellow comedian Mikey Seems 2 Funny to lead his fundraiser, despite having sidelined him in favour of singer Bruno K during Amooti’s campaign.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, November 23, 2026, Ssebanga admitted that his decision had strained relations.

He said he had approached Nobert Twizire of Nobat events to help reconcile them.

“I made an error. I did not realise that Bruno K and Mikey have their own misunderstandings,” he said.

“I took sides, choosing Bruno K to lead the vehicle fundraiser and sidelined Mickey. If I had known that Mickey was also that powerful, I would have balanced the two. But I wrongly thought that Bruno was stronger than Mikey.

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“Right now I have reached out to my friend Promoter Nober. He promised to take me to Mikey.”

Bruno K raised Shs51.27 million during an overnight TikTok broadcast. Mikey later held a separate fundraiser that collected more than Shs40 million in a matter of minutes.

Amooti subsequently bought a Toyota Alphard with Semakadde’s contribution and a Shs25 million discount from Success Motors. He also announced plans to use funds from Bruno K’s campaign towards a Toyota Hiace, commonly called a Drone.

Ssebanga says his decision to champion Amooti’s appeal, despite his own transport problems, reflected his willingness to put others first.

“I have always been a selfless person. That is why I could choose to spearhead a campaign to buy someone else a car when my own car is also old and beat up,” he said.

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He appealed to Ugandans to extend similar support to him.

Twizire backed the request, saying Ssebanga deserved recognition for helping another entertainer before addressing his own needs.

“I love people who have challenges but do not think first of themselves but seek to help others,” he said.

The promoter acknowledged that some people might question the timing of the appeal but urged supporters to reward Ssebanga’s generosity.