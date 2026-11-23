Kulaish Kamugisha, also known as Fred Mujulizi, entered the “not guilty” plea before Justice Vincent Wagona at Ssaza

Kulaish Kamugisha, also known as Fred Mujulizi, entered the “not guilty” plea before Justice Vincent Wagona at Ssaza

Kulaish Kamugisha, alias Fred Mujulizi, has denied murder before Justice Vincent Wagona in Masaka as the public High Court trial opened at Ssaza grounds on November 23, 2026, amid tight security.

Kulaish Kamugisha, a man arrested in Masaka on murder and cannibalism allegations has denied charges before the High Court, telling a packed public court session that he has never killed anyone.

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Kamugisha, also known as Fred Mujulizi, entered the “not guilty” plea before Justice Vincent Wagona at Ssaza grounds in Masaka City on November 23, 2026.

“It is not true; I have never killed anyone,” he told court, drawing audible gasps from people gathered under the tightly packed tent.

The suspect arrived at about 11am amid tight security for the mobile High Court session.

Prosecutors accused him of unlawfully causing the death of an adult woman with malice aforethought at Mazinga in Masaka on September 28, 2026. Court read the murder charge under sections 171 and 172 of the Penal Code Act.

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Kamugisha confirmed that he understood the charge before denying it.

His plea contrasts with earlier police accounts that he had admitted involvement in killings during investigations. The alleged admissions remain part of the prosecution’s account and will face scrutiny during the trial.

The case also carries unresolved questions about the victim’s identity.

In an October 11 statement, police initially named the woman as Jackline Natukunda, a resident of Lukaya.

Officers said investigations followed the discovery of a severed head at Kako Cell along the Kako–Mukungwe Road on September 29, 2026. They later recovered a headless body at Butale Cell in Kyanamukaka. However, police subsequently acknowledged that they did not know the woman’s identity and appealed to the public for help.

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Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said relatives or friends had yet to identify her. The later appeal left the initial identification unexplained.

Police described Kamugisha as a moneylender from Kasala in Nyendo-Mukungwe Division. During investigations, officers alleged that he led detectives through a reconstruction of the killing and disclosed that a traditional healer had offered him money to obtain human body parts.

Prosecutors later amended the case, withdrawing three charges against Kamugisha and leaving one murder count. They also withdrew all charges against his co-accused, Huzair Kyambadde, before the magistrate’s court committed Kamugisha to the High Court.