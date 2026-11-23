PLU general secretary Fadil Twalla says Bulambuli MP Emmanuel Biara was never a registered member of the Patriotic League of Uganda.

PLU general secretary Fadil Twalla says Bulambuli MP Emmanuel Biara was never a registered member of the Patriotic League of Uganda.

The Patriotic League of Uganda has dismissed claims by Bulambuli County MP Emmanuel Biara that he left the movement, revealing he was never a registered member while rejecting allegations of sexual exploitation at its secretariat.

The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has dismissed claims by Bulambuli County MP Emmanuel Biara that he has withdrawn from the organisation, insisting that he was never a registered member.

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PLU general secretary Fadil Twalla said the legislator had no grounds to announce his departure from a movement he had never formally joined.

In a statement issued on November 23, Twalla accused Biara of using unverified allegations of corruption and sexual exploitation at the PLU secretariat to attack the organisation.

"First and foremost, it is inaccurate to claim that you are 'leaving' PLU. Our records show that you have never been a formal member of the organisation," Twalla said.

He said that when he last approached Biara about joining PLU, the legislator demanded a personal invitation from its chairman, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

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"The last time I approached you about joining, you indicated that you would only do so if Chairman Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba personally called and requested for your support," he said.

The dispute follows Biara's announcement over the weekend that he was withdrawing his political support from PLU over allegations of misconduct involving officials at its secretariat.

The allegations emerged after Gloria Nanyanzi, a former PLU mobiliser, accused some officials of demanding money and sexual favours from people seeking political recognition and opportunities within the organisation.

Nanyanzi also alleged that tribalism and favouritism had affected the allocation of opportunities within PLU.

She later apologised for mentioning Twalla and Kainerugaba in her accusations but maintained that misconduct existed within the secretariat. The allegations have not been independently established.

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Reacting to the accusations, Biara demanded an independent investigation and protection for complainants and witnesses.

"Effective immediately, I am withdrawing my political allegiance from PLU and declaring my support for Team Gen. Salim Saleh in the conversation about Uganda's next president," Biara said.

He maintained that he would only reconsider his position if Kainerugaba investigated the accusations and ensured that those found responsible faced justice.

However, Twalla rejected the accusations against the secretariat, describing them as baseless and driven by personal anger.

He said PLU had repeatedly warned members and supporters against paying money or offering favours to meet its leaders or access services.

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According to Twalla, the organisation has suspended individuals facing credible accusations pending investigations.

He also defended the secretariat's leadership, including vice chairman Michael Nuwagira, commonly known as Toyota, deputy director for mobilisation Henry Basaliza, director for external relations Rutasharara, media coordinator Franks Mwesigye and research officers Richard Elimu and Felix Kaihura.

Twalla said neither his office nor his private social media accounts had received formal complaints against the named officials.

He accused Biara of rushing to make public statements without first seeking clarification through the organisation's established channels.

"Jumping on a social media narrative and issuing populist statements in the hope of undermining the Secretariat is neither constructive nor responsible," he said.

Twalla also clarified that the allocation of Patriotic Officer (PO) numbers falls under Kainerugaba's authority.

He said the PLU chairman approves the numbers based on seniority, contribution to the movement and service to the country.

Twalla warned that public threats to abandon PLU would not influence Kainerugaba's decisions.

"No individual can threaten or pressure him by publicly announcing a withdrawal over an unsubstantiated social media story," he said.

The PLU general secretary, who also represents Tingey County in Kapchorwa district, urged Biara to handle disagreements through established procedures.

He said their shared parliamentary responsibilities and personal connections should encourage dialogue rather than public confrontation.

Despite rejecting the allegations, Twalla promised that the secretariat would examine the claims and establish the facts.

"The PLU Secretariat is treating every claim with the seriousness it deserves. We will establish the facts," he said.

"If the allegations are false, those who peddled them will be held accountable. If they are true, the culprits will face the full force of the law."

Twalla took over as PLU general secretary in June 2026, replacing Kasambya County MP David Kabanda following leadership changes announced by Kainerugaba.