South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's son, Andile Ramaphosa, has proposed an initiative to increase Uganda's revenue and expand export opportunities.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's son, Andile Ramaphosa, has proposed an initiative to increase Uganda's revenue and expand export opportunities.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s son, Andile Ramaphosa, has proposed a new initiative to help Uganda increase government revenue and expand access to international export markets through improved product testing and certification.

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Andile, the founder and chief executive officer of the Africa Certification and Inspection Agency (ACIA), presented the proposal during a meeting with Finance minister Henry Musasizi on November 23, 2026.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the discussions focused on establishing a national testing, inspection and certification (NTIC) programme to strengthen Uganda’s capacity to assess products and ensure compliance with international standards.

Andile attended the meeting alongside officials from ACIA, its partners and his Ugandan wife, Bridget Birungi.

He argued that an independent testing and certification system would help Uganda increase revenue, strengthen control over key industries and access new export markets.

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The proposed programme would introduce independent third-party testing beyond laboratories operated by industry players and regulators.

Such a system would allow Uganda to verify the quality and safety of products before they enter local and international markets.

It could also reduce dependence on foreign testing facilities, although the ministry did not provide estimates of the potential savings or revenue gains.

ACIA is a South African-based company with operations in Uganda and Zambia. It provides testing, inspection and certification services in sectors such as mining, oil and gas, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

The company already works with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) to improve testing and certification services.

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UNBS oversees product standards, quality assurance and certification in Uganda. Its work helps protect consumers from substandard goods and supports businesses seeking access to international markets.

However, Ugandan exporters must meet different technical, safety and quality requirements before selling products abroad.

Failure to meet these standards can lead to rejected shipments, additional testing costs and delays in accessing foreign markets.

The proposed initiative could help address some of these challenges by expanding Uganda's capacity to conduct recognised tests and certify products locally.

The discussions also come as Uganda seeks to develop its oil and gas industry and increase earnings from mineral resources.

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Both sectors require specialised testing facilities to assess product quality, verify compliance and support regulatory oversight.

For the petroleum industry, laboratory testing is essential in determining the quality of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

In mining, independent testing helps establish mineral content and quality, information that can influence pricing, taxation and export earnings.

A stronger certification system could therefore support government efforts to improve revenue collection and strengthen oversight of these industries.

However, the Finance ministry did not disclose the cost of the proposed initiative, when it could begin or whether the government had committed to implementing it.

The meeting was also attended by Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi and the ministry's director of economic affairs, Moses Kaggwa.

Andile has longstanding family ties to Uganda through his marriage to Birungi, a niece of former prime minister Amama Mbabazi.

The couple married in 2018 during traditional ceremonies attended by senior political figures from Uganda and South Africa, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Andile's latest engagement with Ugandan officials comes as his company seeks to expand testing and certification services across Africa.