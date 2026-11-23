Omukama Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I has appointed a new Tooro Kingdom cabinet led by returning Prime Minister Benard Tungwako Ateenyi, aiming to restore stability and unity following leadership disputes.

The Omukama of Tooro Kingdom, Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, has appointed a new cabinet led by Prime Minister Benard Tungwako Ateenyi, marking a fresh attempt to restore stability to the kingdom following weeks of leadership disputes.

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The appointments, announced on Monday, November 23, 2026, come two days after former Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki resigned, citing growing divisions within the kingdom.

The reshuffle brings Tungwako back to an office he held for seven years under the late Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru IV. He served as Prime Minister from 2015 until his resignation in August 2022.

Under the new cabinet, Henry Basaliza becomes First Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Protocol, while Eng Deo Katekere takes charge of the Tooro Development Agency.

Beth Muhanga assumes the position of Deputy Prime Minister for General Duties, while Stephen Tinka takes charge of Construction Services.

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Stephen Kasangaki will oversee Planning and Finance, assisted by Paul Kasande. James Mugenyi takes charge of Local Government, with Godfrey Mugisa as his deputy.

Samuel Kimome Nyabongo assumes the Security portfolio, assisted by Julius Byamukama.

The Education portfolio goes to Lucia Alinda and Ronald Mutegeki, while Francis Kateeba becomes Environment minister, deputised by Wilson Rwamwaro.

Dr Richard Mugahi takes charge of Health, assisted by Dr Brian, while Mpagi Mwanguhya becomes Information minister, with Ivan Ahuura as his deputy.

Flavia Rwabuhoro assumes responsibility for Gender and Social Services.

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The cabinet appointments follow a difficult transition in Tooro Kingdom after King Oyo's death in August 2026.

Nyabongo, who was crowned the kingdom's 15th Omukama on September 29, inherited an administration facing questions over accountability and internal disagreements.

President Yoweri Museveni presided over his coronation at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal.

The new monarch initially retained Rwomiire as interim Prime Minister for six months. However, their working relationship came under pressure as the King sought a full account of the previous administration's activities.

During a Supreme Council meeting on October 27, Nyabongo ordered Rwomiire, his cabinet and kingdom departments to submit reports covering projects, achievements, finances and outstanding obligations from King Oyo's reign.

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He set November 12 as the deadline for submissions and directed the Supreme Council to review the reports before making recommendations.

Nyabongo also halted the implementation of a cabinet Rwomiire had announced on October 14, pending completion of the accountability exercise.

Rwomiire subsequently submitted a 42-page report but resigned on November 21, barely seven weeks after his reappointment.

He cited divisions within the kingdom and warned that internal disputes had diverted attention from the institution's responsibility to serve its people.

In his resignation letter dated November 20, Rwomiire also raised concerns about the independence and institutional support required to discharge his duties.

His departure opened the way for Tungwako's return.

Tungwako had resigned in August 2022, saying he wanted to take up another assignment within the cultural fraternity at the national level. He also cited the need to avoid a conflict of interest.

His latest appointment places him at the centre of Nyabongo's efforts to rebuild the kingdom's administration.

The new Prime Minister faces the task of working with the Supreme Council, addressing outstanding accountability concerns and reconciling rival groups within the kingdom.

He must also guide the new cabinet through a transition that has exposed divisions over leadership and the management of kingdom affairs.

Nyabongo has placed unity, reconciliation and development among his priorities.