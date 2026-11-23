The electricity disruptions will run from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm as UETCL conducts emergency preparedness tests at Lugogo Substation.

The electricity disruptions will run from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm as UETCL conducts emergency preparedness tests at Lugogo Substation.

Businesses and households across several parts of Kampala face up to 10 hours of intermittent electricity supply on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) conducts emergency preparedness tests.

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The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) announced the disruptions in a notice issued on Monday, November 23, warning customers connected to the Lugogo Substation to prepare for unstable electricity supply.

The exercise will run from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm and will affect residential, commercial and industrial areas across the capital.

"Our supplier UETCL, will conduct capability tests at the Lugogo Substation on Tuesday, 24 November 2026 as part of its system emergency preparedness measures," UEDCL said.

The company warned that customers served by the substation would experience intermittent electricity supply during the exercise.

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Among the affected areas are parts of Kololo, Naguru, Bukoto, Lugogo, Namuwongo, Kitintale, Kiswa, Industrial Area and Minister's Village.

Several roads in Kampala's central business district will also be affected. These include Kampala Avenue, Nile Avenue, Parliamentary Avenue, Jinja Road, Yusuf Lule Road, Kimathi Avenue, Wampewo Avenue and Spring Road.

Other affected locations include Lugogo Bypass, Old Port Bell Road, Prince Charles Drive, Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road, Clement Hill Road, Hannington Road and Dewinton Road.

UEDCL also listed parts of Nasser Road, Ssemwogerere Zone, Mukalazi Zone, Princess Anne Drive, Archer Road, Golf Course Road, KAR Drive, Windsor Crescent, Balikuddembe Road, Stretcher Road, Mulwana Road, Kabanda Road, Ngabo Road, Kintu Road, Shimon Road and Colville Street.

The disruptions could affect businesses that rely on electricity for production, refrigeration, communication and daily operations.

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The Industrial Area, Lugogo and central Kampala host factories, offices, workshops and commercial establishments that depend on a steady electricity supply.

UEDCL urged customers to make arrangements ahead of the exercise and switch off electrical equipment and production lines during the affected period.

"Customers are advised to plan accordingly and switch off electrical appliances and production lines during the period," the company said.

The tests form part of UETCL's emergency preparedness measures aimed at assessing the transmission system's response to potential disruptions.

UETCL manages Uganda's high-voltage electricity transmission network, while UEDCL distributes power to consumers across its service areas.

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UEDCL took over electricity distribution operations from Umeme on April 1, 2025, following the expiry of the latter's 20-year concession.

The company now manages the national distribution network and handles customer complaints, power supply interruptions and electricity connections.

UEDCL apologised for the inconvenience expected during Tuesday's exercise.