firing tear gas at Catholic bishops, priests and seminarians during a peaceful protest over church land in Lubumbashi.

firing tear gas at Catholic bishops, priests and seminarians during a peaceful protest over church land in Lubumbashi.

Police in the DRC have drawn criticism after firing tear gas at Catholic bishops and clergy during a peaceful protest over church land in Lubumbashi. The incident has heightened tensions between Church leaders and state authorities.

Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have come under criticism after firing tear gas at Catholic bishops, priests and seminarians during a peaceful protest over church land in Lubumbashi.

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The incident occurred on Monday, November 23, 2026, in the southeastern city, where Catholic leaders had organised a procession to demand enforcement of a court ruling concerning land owned by the Church.

Police intercepted the clergy and worshippers near the Saint-Paul interdiocesan major seminary in the Pengapenga area. Officers fired tear gas as the group attempted to proceed with the demonstration.

Videos circulating on social media show bishops and priests carrying crosses and praying as tear gas spread through the area.

Some clergy members covered their faces and wiped their eyes while supporters offered water and tissues. Others continued praying despite the disruption.

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The police operation sparked criticism from Catholic leaders and human rights activists, who questioned the use of force against unarmed religious figures.

Bishop Désiré Lenge of Kilwa-Kasenga, who witnessed the confrontation, condemned the police response.

"We wonder what sin we have committed. It was a peaceful march, and that is a right in a democracy. We do not know what kind of state we are in," he said.

The protest followed a long-running dispute over land at Tshamalale in Lubumbashi's Annexe commune.

Church officials say the property belongs to Saint-Paul seminary, which trains Catholic priests from the former Katanga region.

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The Archdiocese of Lubumbashi maintains that a court ruling, identified as RF 002, ordered the demolition of buildings erected on the disputed property.

However, Church leaders accuse local authorities of frustrating efforts to enforce the judgment, leaving the contested structures standing.

The clergy had planned to march to demand action on the ruling, but city authorities prohibited the demonstration.

Interim mayor Joyce Tunda Kazadi defended the ban, citing an existing restriction on public marches and gatherings over security and public order concerns.

Police subsequently blocked several roads leading to the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul. Officers also deployed around churches and other religious facilities.

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The security operation extended to the residence of Archbishop Fulgence Muteba of Lubumbashi, who also heads the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO).

Muteba said police had surrounded his residence and restricted his movements, preventing him from joining fellow Catholic leaders.

"I am not free," he said, condemning what he described as "the reign of the arbitrary".

The archbishop accused security forces of interfering with religious activities and intimidating Church members.

Reports also indicated that police detained some worshippers and Church workers during the operation.

Tshisekedi started the war against catholic church! He has now decided to tear-gas priests! https://t.co/tKJzRdjAji — 🍒Umutamenwa🇷🇼 ENGLISH (@Umutamenw_Erica) November 23, 2026

The incident has renewed concerns about freedom of worship and peaceful assembly in the DRC, where the Catholic Church remains a powerful voice on governance and human rights.

It comes days after authorities in Kinshasa blocked Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo from holding a planned youth Mass at Tata Raphaël Stadium.

The cardinal criticised the decision as a provocation, adding to tensions between Catholic leaders and state authorities.

The latest confrontation has also revived memories of the 2017–2018 Catholic-led demonstrations against former President Joseph Kabila.