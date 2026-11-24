President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe as chairperson of the National Council for Higher Education for a five-year term.

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Prof Barnabas Nawangwe as chairperson of the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) for a five-year term.

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In an instrument of appointment dated November 14, 2026, Museveni said he acted on the recommendation of the National Council and exercised his powers under the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act.

Nawangwe’s five-year term will take effect from the date he assumes office.

The appointment places Nawangwe at the helm of the council responsible for regulating higher education in Uganda.

The council oversees the accreditation of academic programmes, monitors education standards and advises the government on matters concerning universities and other tertiary institutions.

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An architect and academic, Nawangwe has served as Makerere University vice chancellor since 2017. He previously served as the university’s deputy vice chancellor in charge of finance and administration.