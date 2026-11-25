Human rights activist Praise Aloikin Opoloje was reportedly detained by officials at Entebbe International Airport on Wednesday. Civil society group Agora Discourse issued an abduction alert as her whereabouts remain unknown.

Human rights activist Praise Aloikin Opoloje was reportedly detained at Entebbe International Airport upon her return to Uganda on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

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Opoloje announced that officials were holding her at the airport and had confiscated her national identity card without explanation.

She said those holding her were making calls to an officer she referred to as an “Afande”, who was expected to collect her.

“I am trying to find out what my offence is; I am just coming home and I am not getting an answer. …I need an explanation.”

Civic organisation Agora Discourse subsequently issued an abduction alert, reporting that Opoloje had been taken from the airport.

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Her whereabouts remained unknown at the time of reporting. Police and other security agencies had yet to issue a statement explaining her detention.

The incident comes six weeks after Opoloje secured bail following her arrest in September.

Her associates alleged that armed security operatives linked to the Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS), formerly the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), took her away from the station.

Damn....we were supposed to launch the logo of our political party tomorrow but I guess the cabbages are forcing me into peace talks. On a serious note though; I am being abducted at Entebbe International Airport. They have confiscated my ID with no explanation but they are making calls with a certain afande supposed to pick me up from the airport. This country has gone to ruins. — Aloikin Praise Opoloje (@AloikinOpoloje) November 25, 2026

Police later confirmed that they were holding her but dismissed claims that she had been abducted.

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On September 28, Opoloje appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court, where she faced a charge of unlawfully using a SIM card registered in another person's name.

She denied the charge, and the court remanded her to Luzira Women's Prison.

The case followed her criticism of Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) on social media.

The court granted her bail on October 14, 2026, with conditions that included restrictions on travelling outside Uganda without court permission.

It remains unclear whether her latest detention relates to those bail conditions or a separate matter.

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Following her release from prison, Opoloje alleged that security operatives had attempted to recruit her into PLU during her detention.

Born in 1999 in Pallisa District, Opoloje is a Makerere University law student who rose to prominence during the youth-led anti-corruption protests of 2024, including the March on Parliament.

She has faced several arrests over her activism and received the European Union Human Rights Defenders Award in 2025.

Her latest reported detention has prompted fresh calls from activists and civil society organisations for security agencies to disclose her whereabouts, guarantee her safety and grant her access to legal representation.

The incident also comes weeks after Phaneroo Ministries lead pastor Grace Lubega raised concerns about persistent reports of citizen abductions during a meeting with PLU leaders at Serena Kigo Hotel.