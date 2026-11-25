Uganda’s Mitchelle Daka ends Miss Universe run with impressive Top 30 finish
Uganda’s Mitchelle Daka made history last night, advancing to the Top 30 of the Miss Universe 2026 beauty pageant in Puerto Rico.
Daka, Uganda’s first-ever representative at Miss Universe, secured a place in the semi-finals during the grand finale of the competition in San Juan on Tuesday night, November 24, 2026.
The 29-year-old international model and entrepreneur beat dozens of contestants to advance beyond the first elimination round of the competition, which attracted 116 beauty queens from across the world.
Uganda was among five African countries that made the Top 30, alongside Tanzania, Guinea, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Although she missed out on the crown, Daka’s achievement was a big milestone for Uganda, which made its debut at the international beauty pageant this year.
The beauty queen, who hails from Budaka district, won the inaugural Miss Universe Uganda crown on August 1, 2026, at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.
She beat Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio and Bridget Katungi, who finished as first and second runners-up, respectively.
Daka champions mental health and emotional wellbeing. Her national prize package included Shs24 million, a Toyota Wish and other gifts.
The 2026 competition marked the 75th anniversary of the Miss Universe pageant.
Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto won the international crown, succeeding Mexico’s Fátima Bosch, who won the title in 2025.
The Dominican Republic’s Melissa Núñez finished as first runner-up, followed by Venezuela’s Clara Vegas, the Philippines’ Bea Millan-Windorski and New Zealand’s Georgia Waddington.