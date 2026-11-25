Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie, renowned for his iconic role as Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart, has died in Enugu at the age of 79 following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie, whose commanding performances made him a familiar face across Africa, has died aged 79.

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His son, Leo Edochie, announced the death on behalf of the family in a statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday November 25, 2026.

The family said Edochie died in Enugu, Nigeria, at about 12.30am after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

In the statement, titled “An Iroko Has Fallen”, the family mourned the retired broadcaster and actor as a husband, father, brother and kinsman.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine Edochie, children, siblings and other relatives. The family said it would announce funeral arrangements later.

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Edochie rose to prominence through his portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s 1987 adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s novel Things Fall Apart.

Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie has died

The role introduced audiences to the forceful screen presence that would define much of his acting career.

He went on to become one of Nollywood’s most recognisable performers, often playing traditional rulers, fathers and elders. His deep voice and measured delivery became hallmarks of his work.

Before entering film and television, Edochie worked in broadcasting. His contribution to Nigerian entertainment earned him the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger.

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