The Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Hon. Henry Musasizi (4th R), handing over the Banker of the Year Award received by Pearl Bank Managing Director Julius Kakeeto to Pearl Bank Executive Director Martin Mugisha (3rd L),

The Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Hon. Henry Musasizi (4th R), handing over the Banker of the Year Award received by Pearl Bank Managing Director Julius Kakeeto to Pearl Bank Executive Director Martin Mugisha (3rd L),

Pearl Bank and its managing director Julius Kakeeto secured top honours at the 2026 Annual Bankers Awards, recognizing key leadership in agricultural financing and massive financial growth just a year after rebranding from PostBank.

Pearl Bank managing director Julius Kakeeto has been named Banker of the Year at the 2026 Annual Bankers Awards, where the lender also won Best Bank in Agricultural Financing.

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The recognition comes a year after the government-owned institution rebranded from PostBank. In a statement issued on November 24, 2026, the bank linked the awards to its growth in lending, digital services and support for productive sectors.

The Banker of the Year award recognises leadership, innovation, ethical conduct and contributions to institutional and industry growth.

Kakeeto has led the bank since November 2019, overseeing its transition from a Tier II financial institution to a Tier I commercial bank.

According to figures released by Pearl Bank, its net profit after tax rose 34 per cent to Shs47.3 billion in 2025. Customer deposits increased 43 per cent to Shs1.42 trillion, while total assets grew 31 per cent to Shs1.87 trillion.

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By September 2026, its loan book had exceeded Shs1 trillion, up more than 30 per cent from about Shs760 billion at the end of 2025.

Agriculture accounts for about 35 per cent of the lending portfolio. The bank said it finances smallholder farmers and agribusinesses while expanding support for processing, value addition and exports. Its financing channels include the Agriculture Credit Facility.

Priscilla Akora, the bank’s head of marketing and communications, credited employees and customers for the recognition.

“One year into our new identity, we remain focused on sustainable financial inclusion and stimulating entrepreneurship, especially in agriculture, manufacturing and other critical sectors of the economy, so that when our customers grow, Uganda prospers,” she said.

Pearl Bank managing director Julius Kakeeto

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The bank also reported that its Wendi mobile wallet had facilitated more than Shs3 trillion in Parish Development Model disbursements to over three million households.

It said branches now handle about eight per cent of transaction volumes, compared with roughly 80 per cent five years ago. Overall transaction volumes have increased fivefold during that period.

The latest honours follow other awards this year. At the Financial Reporting Awards, Pearl Bank won Gold for Integrated Report of the Year and the Financial Services Reporting Award for Tier I banking institutions.

Pearl Bank and Wendi also received gold awards for Digital Brand of the Year and Community and MFI Banking Innovation Excellence at the Digital Impact Awards Africa.