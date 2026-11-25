South Africa’s Stellenbosch University is set to award UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima an honorary doctorate in recognition of her contribution to social justice, women’s rights and the fight against global inequality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Byanyima is among seven distinguished individuals the university has selected to receive honorary doctorates at its upcoming graduation ceremonies.

The university will confer upon the Ugandan diplomat an honorary Doctor of Commerce (DCom) degree.

The University Council approved the recipients on October 9, 2026, following a selection process that also involved the University Senate.

Stellenbosch University annually awards honorary doctorates to individuals who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields and made significant contributions to society.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“An honorary doctorate is one of the highest honours a university can bestow. This year’s recipients have each made an extraordinary contribution through their work and through the impact they have had on society,” said Prof Deresh Ramjugernath, the university’s rector and vice-chancellor.

Byanyima, who also serves as an under-secretary-general of the United Nations, served three terms in the Ugandan Parliament and founded the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE).

She held senior positions at the African Union Commission and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) before serving as executive director of Oxfam International.

Byanyima has also co-chaired the World Economic Forum and served on former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s Gender Advisory Council during Canada’s G7 presidency.

She also served on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s G20 Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts on Global Wealth Inequality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other honorary doctorate recipients include Nigerian Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dele Olojede, retired South African judge Prof Dennis Davis and political scientist Prof Shireen Hassim.