Uganda's immigration department has defended officers involved in detaining human rights activist Praise Aloikin Opoloje at Entebbe Airport, rejecting claims of an abduction while threatening legal action over social media posts.

The National Citizenship and Immigration Control (NCIC) has defended its officers involved in the detention of human rights activist Praise Aloikin Opoloje at Entebbe International Airport, dismissing reports that she was abducted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The institution said in a statement that its officers were performing their lawful duties in coordination with other government security agencies.

“NCIC clarifies that no abduction took place. The officers were carrying out their lawful duties in coordination with relevant government institutions, including security agencies, in accordance with established procedures,” the statement reads.

Opoloje was reportedly detained upon her return to Uganda earlier on Wednesday.

The activist took to X to report that immigration officials had confiscated her national identity card without explanation and were making telephone calls to an officer who was expected to collect her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said a video of her exchange with immigration officials as she questioned why she was being held.

Civic organisation Agora Discourse subsequently issued an abduction alert, reporting that Opoloje had been taken from the airport.

In their statement, however, Immigration authorities accused social media users of sensationalising the incident and circulating misleading information that could damage the reputation of officers.

The institution also urged members of the public to refrain from photographing or recording immigration officers while they perform their official duties.

“While public accountability and the right to seek information are recognised, recording officers with the intention of intimidating, provoking, harassing or misrepresenting them, or subsequently circulating such footage in a misleading or disparaging manner, is unacceptable,” it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The institution revealed that it had instituted legal action against individuals accused of publishing defamatory, malicious or unlawful content targeting its officers.

It did not, however, disclose the identities of those facing legal action.

“Being in public service does not make them targets for harassment, intimidation or online humiliation,” the statement added.

Despite denying reports of an abduction, immigration authorities did not explain why Opoloje was detained, which security agency was handling her case or where she was being held.