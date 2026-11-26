Ugandans on social media have launched an appeal to support Khadija, a pregnant 16-year-old in Lwengo District

Ugandans on social media have launched an appeal to support Khadija, a pregnant 16-year-old in Lwengo District

Ugandans on social media have launched an appeal to support Khadija, a pregnant 16-year-old in Lwengo District, after videos about her struggles went viral on TikTok. Singer Bruno K is scheduled to host a TikTok live fundraiser to assist her.

Ugandans on social media have launched an appeal to support a pregnant 16-year-old in Lwengo District after videos about her interrupted education and struggle to prepare for motherhood spread on TikTok.

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The teenager, identified only as Khadija, is in her third trimester. Supporters hope to raise money for her delivery, essential supplies and a possible return to school.

Singer Bruno K is scheduled to host a TikTok live fundraiser on Friday, November 27, at 5pm, with further fundraising efforts expected to follow.

Live with Hope, a non-governmental organisation, met Khadija during community work in Kyazanga. Village health team members introduced her to the organisation as one of the pregnant teenagers who needed support.

She agreed to share her experience on video in the hope of receiving help.

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Khadija said she left school after becoming pregnant and went to live with her boyfriend, whom she describes as her husband, after her aunt sent her away.

Her parents died when she was younger, leaving her aunt to raise her. Despite what happened, Khadija spoke with gratitude about the woman who cared for her.

She said her aunt depended on small-scale farming and struggled to provide for her own children. Hadija said she understood those pressures and did not blame her for failing to keep her in school.

She also described the difficulties of preparing for a baby with limited household income.

Her partner works as a truck driver. Although he initially appeared frightened and angry about the pregnancy, Khadija said he had since tried to meet her needs despite his financial struggles.

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Viewers responded to the teenager’s account with messages of support. Several praised her openness and the gratitude she showed towards those who had helped raise and support her.

Influential social media users reposted the videos, drawing offers to contribute towards her medical care, baby supplies and education.

Following the appeal, Live with Hope director Pius Kayiza mobilised support and bought an assortment of items for the newborn.