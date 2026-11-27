UPDF set to pull out of Lubero town in eastern DR Congo after two-year deployment

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) will begin withdrawing from Lubero in eastern DR Congo within the next two weeks, handing security control over to Congolese armed forces after almost two years of operation against ADF remnants.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) is set to withdraw from Lubero town in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), nearly two years after its deployment in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The withdrawal will begin within the next two weeks, with the Ugandan army handing over security responsibilities to the Congolese armed forces (FARDC).

In a statement issued on November 27, 2026, acting director of defence public information Col Chris Magezi confirmed the planned departure.

Ugandan troops entered Lubero in North Kivu province in January 2025 to pursue remnants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) fleeing joint military operations in eastern DR Congo.

“The UPDF has operated in the area since January 2025 to counter fleeing Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) remnants that sought to escape pressure of joint military operations in North Kivu and Ituri provinces of eastern DRC,” Magezi said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The army did not disclose the reasons behind the withdrawal, the number of soldiers involved or the date it expects to complete the exercise.

The development comes five years after Uganda and DR Congo launched Operation Shujja, a joint military offensive against the ADF and other armed groups operating in eastern Congo.

The two countries launched the operation in November 2021 to dismantle rebel networks and weaken their capacity to destabilise the region.

The ADF, which emerged in Uganda in the 1990s, established bases in eastern DR Congo after facing military pressure at home.

The rebel group has since established links with the Islamic State and carried out attacks against civilians in both countries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the planned departure from Lubero, the UPDF maintains that Operation Shujja remains ongoing.