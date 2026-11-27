UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima is set to step down in December 2026 and return to Uganda. Speaking to CNN, she raised alarms over political risks and the health of her jailed husband, Kizza Besigye.

UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima has voiced concern about her safety upon returning to Uganda as her tenure at the United Nations agency draws to a close.

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The 67 year old, however, insists she will return home despite what she describes as a dangerous political transition and the continued incarceration of her husband, Col Dr Kizza Besigye.

Speaking in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Byanyima said she was aware of the risks associated with returning to Uganda but was prepared to face them alongside other Ugandans.

“This is a dangerous transition…but it is home and I have to go back home. I see the risks but it is home and I have to go back and face the risks as other people do,” she said.

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Concern over Besigye’s health

Byanyima raised concern about her husband’s deteriorating health and the circumstances under which his criminal trial has proceeded.

She said Besigye had yet to recover fully from a medical emergency he suffered during a court appearance four months earlier.

“My husband collapsed in court four months ago and he was unconscious for days. He is still sick and is being held in a military hospital, unable to go see specialists,” she said.

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She maintained that the charges against her husband were politically motivated and also criticised the treatment of his defence lawyers.

“He is being framed, witnesses have come before the court and fallen apart. His lawyer is in prison with him, another was deported. It is not a trial; it is a persecution.”

She appealed for international pressure on the Ugandan government to grant Besigye bail and allow him to access specialist medical care.

Fears over political transition

The former Mbarara Municipality MP also accused President Museveni of seeking to transfer power to his son, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, after four decades in office.

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She said the government was targeting people who opposed hereditary succession and demanded a democratic transfer of power.

Byanyima also questioned the government's calls for negotiations with the opposition while some of its leaders remained in detention.

“They are calling for negotiations with the opposition, but you cannot negotiate with someone lying sick in jail,” she said.

Seven years at UNAIDS

Byanyima is set to leave UNAIDS on December 31, 2026, ending a seven-year tenure at the helm of the global HIV/AIDS response.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed her in 2019 to serve as UNAIDS Executive Director and United Nations Under-Secretary-General.

She announced her departure during a special session of the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board on October 26, 2026.

Her tenure has faced several challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, declining international funding for HIV programmes and proposals to dissolve UNAIDS as part of wider UN reforms.

The board has since rejected proposals to close the agency and opted to restructure its operations. An interim executive director will take office on January 1, 2027, pending the selection of her successor.

New international appointment

Despite leaving the United Nations, Byanyima will retain a role in international development.

She was recently appointed chairperson of the board of trustees of the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED).

The independent research and policy organisation works to address climate change, environmental degradation, poverty and inequality.

NAIDS announced the appointment on November 3, 2026, confirming that Byanyima would assume her new responsibilities in January 2027.