Project, client, consultant and contractor teams at the Tororo–Gulu project signboard.

Project, client, consultant and contractor teams at the Tororo–Gulu project signboard.

How revived Tororo–Gulu railway is opening opportunities for local communities

The 382-kilometre Tororo–Gulu railway rehabilitation by CRBC has brought fresh hope to eastern and northern Uganda. Beyond restoring infrastructure, the project created jobs, boosted local businesses, and laid the groundwork for cheaper agricultural freight.

For decades, the Tororo–Gulu railway line served as a vital transport link between eastern and northern Uganda. Its decline left communities without a reliable rail connection, forcing businesses and farmers to depend heavily on road transport.

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Now, the rehabilitation of the 382-kilometre railway has brought fresh hope to towns and villages along the corridor. But beyond the restored tracks, stations and bridges, the project has created jobs, supported local businesses and improved livelihoods.

From Tororo through Mbale, Kumi, Soroti and Lira to Gulu, residents have benefited from economic opportunities linked to the construction works.

The project, undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), was funded by the government of Uganda through the ministry of Works and Transport. Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) served as the client, while LEA Associates South Asia, in association with Denmar Consulting, supervised the works.

As the rehabilitated line is prepared for handover to the government, attention is shifting from construction to the opportunities it could unlock for communities and businesses.

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Jobs and new opportunities

The rehabilitation works created opportunities for Ugandans with different levels of education and technical skills. Engineers, welders, technicians, machine operators, security guards and casual labourers all found work along the railway.

For workers recruited from neighbouring communities, the project provided a source of income without requiring them to travel far from home.

Their earnings helped support household needs, including food, education, healthcare and other expenses.

Restaurants, hotels, shops, market vendors and boda-boda riders experienced increased demand as construction teams moved through trading centres along the route.

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Workers needed meals, accommodation, transport and everyday supplies. Their spending created opportunities for small businesses that depended on local customers.

For traders in towns such as Soroti and Lira, the railway rehabilitation brought an additional market during construction.

Although these gains were largely tied to the construction period, the restored railway could create further opportunities as transport services resume and commercial activity grows.

A new lifeline for farmers

Agriculture remains a major source of income for households across eastern and northern Uganda.

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However, the cost of transporting produce to larger markets has long affected farmers' earnings.

Many depend on trucks and other road transport, which can become expensive, particularly when moving large quantities over long distances.

The restored Tororo–Gulu railway offers an alternative.

Once regular cargo services operate, farmers and produce dealers could move goods more cheaply and efficiently between the two regions.

Lower transport costs would allow traders to reach more markets while potentially improving returns for producers.

The line could also support businesses involved in agricultural processing, storage and distribution.

For farmers, however, the full benefits will depend on the availability of reliable freight services, affordable charges and connections between farms, railway stations and markets.

Connecting two regions

The railway is expected to strengthen trade between eastern and northern Uganda by improving the movement of goods along the corridor.

Businesses that rely on transporting large volumes of merchandise could use rail freight instead of depending entirely on road transport.

This would help reduce transport costs and improve the movement of agricultural produce, construction materials and other goods.

The restored line also has the potential to attract investment in storage facilities, warehouses, manufacturing and agricultural processing.

For towns along the corridor, these activities could create employment opportunities beyond the railway itself.

The project includes a dedicated loop line serving Hima Cement, allowing bulk cargo to move by rail.

Moving heavy goods by train could reduce the number of large trucks on highways, easing congestion and limiting damage to roads.

Fewer heavy vehicles could also reduce road maintenance costs and the risk of accidents.

These benefits will depend on how extensively businesses use the railway once commercial operations are established.

More than railway tracks

The rehabilitation involved more than replacing damaged rails.

CRBC also worked on railway stations, level crossings, drainage systems, access roads and other facilities along the corridor.

These improvements are intended to make railway operations safer while improving access for neighbouring communities.

Proper drainage is important in protecting railway infrastructure from flooding and erosion, while improved crossings help motorists and pedestrians move across the line safely.

The upgraded facilities also provide a foundation for passenger and cargo services.

As trains return, however, communities will have to adjust to the dangers associated with an active railway.

For residents who have become accustomed to walking along abandoned tracks or crossing them at undesignated points, the return of trains presents a new safety challenge.

Teaching communities to live with trains

Recognising these risks, CRBC conducted railway safety campaigns in schools, markets, trading centres, places of worship and villages along the corridor.

The campaigns encouraged residents to use designated crossings, keep children away from railway tracks and avoid recreational activities within the railway reserve.

Residents were also urged to report vandalism, respect railway boundaries and avoid encroachment.

Mobile sensitisation teams travelled along the railway by train to reach communities near the tracks.

The aim was to help residents understand that restoring the railway also requires changes in how people use the surrounding land.

Such awareness will be important in preventing accidents and protecting the infrastructure from damage.

Protecting the railway from vandalism

Security has remained another priority throughout the rehabilitation.

CRBC worked with the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), Railway Police, local leaders and surrounding communities to protect railway installations.

Their cooperation focused on preventing vandalism, theft and other illegal activities that could damage the infrastructure or disrupt operations.

Railway equipment and materials can attract theft, making community involvement important in protecting the line.

Local leaders and residents were encouraged to report suspicious activities and help safeguard public property.

The security partnerships established during construction are expected to remain important after the government takes over the rehabilitated line.

Health and social responsibility

CRBC has also introduced programmes aimed at improving health and social awareness among workers and neighbouring communities.

These included HIV/AIDS awareness campaigns and gender sensitisation workshops.

The sessions encouraged disease prevention, respect in the workplace, gender equality and measures to prevent gender-based violence.

The company also worked with URC to conduct Ebola awareness sessions when the disease became a public health concern.

Workers received information about how Ebola spreads, its warning signs and the precautions needed to protect themselves and their families.

By involving security personnel and community members, the sessions extended public health information beyond construction sites.

The programmes formed part of efforts to address social and health concerns associated with large infrastructure projects.

Supporting education

The company's community activities also reached schools along the railway corridor.

CRBC provided educational sponsorship to needy students, helping them remain in school despite financial difficulties.

During a school visit, company representatives met students and teachers before handing over sponsorship support to a beneficiary.

The company also donated football jerseys and other sports equipment to support co-curricular activities.

Such contributions aim to support learning while encouraging teamwork, discipline and confidence among students.

CRBC views education as an investment in the country's future workforce, including the engineers, technicians and other professionals needed to maintain transport infrastructure.

Although the sponsorships are separate from the railway construction itself, they form part of the company's wider engagement with communities affected by the project.

Working with local leaders

The rehabilitation also required cooperation between the contractor, government agencies and local authorities.

CRBC, URC, the ministry of Works and Transport and the supervising consultant held meetings with district and sub-county leaders along the corridor.

As the rehabilitation approaches handover, technical inspections have become a priority.

Joint teams from URC, the ministry of Works and Transport, the supervising consultant and CRBC have inspected the restored railway on foot and by train.

The inspections covered track conditions, railway facilities and locomotives intended for use along the corridor.

Officials also visited the rehabilitated URC station building in Gulu and examined other installations.

These checks form part of preparations to ensure the railway meets operational requirements before regular services begin.