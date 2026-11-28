No bets on impulse. No chasing miracles. An AfroPari player from Burkina Faso has made a net profit of over 14 millions $ from ten bets, all placed live. Her idea? While everyone else waits for goals, she bets there won't be many.

Plenty of bettors stuff their slips with five, six, even ten events, dreaming of a huge payout, but not her: one event, sensible odds.

Her biggest win: over 6,800 $ on a match in Switzerland

She watches the game, feels the tempo, and only then makes her move.

She's after tight, cagey matches where nobody wants to take risks. Most of her bets are on goals staying under a certain line, sometimes in the first half only.

Best example? Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04. She backed this one twice: first the first half, then the full match. Two bets, two hits.