Canada has extended its Ebola-related travel suspensions for Uganda, the DRC, and South Sudan until February 25, 2027. Affected visas remain paused, while returning residents face mandatory 21-day quarantines.

Canada has extended its Ebola-related travel restrictions for Uganda by 90 days, keeping affected visas and permits suspended until February 25, 2027. The extension also covers the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan.

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Canada announced the extension on November 27, 2026, as it monitors the Ebola outbreak in the DRC and developments in neighbouring countries. The government said the measures aim to prevent the disease from entering Canada.

The suspension applies to people outside Canada who listed Uganda, the DRC or South Sudan as their country of residence when they applied for a Canadian immigration document.

It covers visas, permits and electronic travel authorisations that Canada has already approved. Immigration officials will continue to process affected applications but will hold off on final decisions while the measures remain in force.

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Canadian citizens and permanent residents can return home after visiting any of the three countries.

Those who spent time there in the 21 days before arrival and have no Ebola symptoms must quarantine for 21 days and check their health each day, unless they qualify for an exemption. Health officials will assess and isolate travellers who show symptoms on arrival.

Foreign nationals from other countries who visited Uganda or South Sudan in the previous 21 days can still enter Canada if they meet entry requirements. They face the same 21-day quarantine unless exempt. Canada generally bars foreign nationals who have been in the DRC within that period, with some exemptions.