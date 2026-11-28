Kampala's High Court ruled that the Uganda Rugby Union acted illegally in slapping Ivan Magomu with a 24-week ban and stripping his captaincy over a social media post, clearing the star back's disciplinary record.

The High court in Kampala has declared illegal the Uganda Rugby Union’s (URU) decision to suspend former national team captain Ivan Magomu for 24 weeks and strip him of the captaincy over a social media post.

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In a ruling delivered on November 27, 2026, Justice Bonny Isaac Teko found that the union’s disciplinary and appeals committees acted beyond their powers and violated provisions of the union’s constitution.

Magomu, a lawyer and Stanbic Black Pirates Rugby Club player, dragged the union to court in 2024 after it punished him over a post on his X account.

The post, published on July 31, 2024, concerned a letter attributed to the ministry of Finance permanent secretary regarding National Council of Sports (NCS) general secretary Dr Bernard Ogwel.

On August 5, 2024, URU secretary Peter Odong presented two charges against Magomu to the disciplinary committee.

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The first concerned the alleged abuse of match officials during the Nile Special Rugby Championship final on June 1, 2024. The second accused Magomu of bringing the sport into disrepute through his social media post.

The committee declined to hear the first charge because the union had referred it outside the mandatory 48-hour deadline.

However, it found Magomu guilty on the second charge and recommended his suspension from all rugby-related activities, including administrative duties at his club. It also recommended his removal as captain of Uganda’s national men’s XV rugby team.

The union’s executive committee endorsed the sanctions on August 14, 2024.

Magomu appealed before a committee comprising URU president Godwin Kayangwe, chief executive officer Isaac Lutwama and executive committee member Eunice Olembo.

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The appeals committee upheld the sanctions on August 26, 2024, prompting Magomu to seek judicial review.

Justice Teko found that the disciplinary committee had no authority to hear the second charge because the union lodged the complaint five days after the social media post, contrary to its constitution.

The judge faulted the committee for applying the 48-hour deadline to one charge while disregarding it on the other without explanation.

“A body that applies a mandatory time limit to one count and ignores it on the other, without explanation, acts both unlawfully and inconsistently,” Teko ruled.

The court also found that the disciplinary committee had exceeded its powers in determining Magomu’s punishment.

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Under Article 11.12 of the union’s constitution, the committee can issue warnings, order written apologies or suspend players from matches that the union organises.

The provision does not authorise the committee to remove a national team captain or suspend a player from all rugby-related activities.

“The Court does not hold that the Union may never change its captain. It holds that the captaincy was removed here as a disciplinary sanction, and that Article 11.12 did not authorise that sanction,” Teko ruled.

Although Magomu had already served his suspension, the judge found that the sanctions continued to affect his disciplinary record and status.

The court quashed the appeals committee’s decision and barred URU, its officials and agents from enforcing or using the sanctions against Magomu in future disciplinary proceedings.

However, the judge declined to order Magomu’s reinstatement as national team captain, saying the appointment falls within the mandate of the union’s technical structures.

The ruling removes the disciplinary barrier to his appointment but leaves the union free to select its captain on merit.

Magomu also lost his claim for Shs 50 million in general damages and 12 per cent annual interest. The court found insufficient evidence to establish abuse of office, loss of income or reputational damage.

The judge also dismissed Magomu’s allegations of bias and procedural impropriety.