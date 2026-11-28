KFM presenter Doreen Nasasira has stunned social media followers after showcasing a dramatic weight loss transformation built over months of deliberate lifestyle changes.

KFM presenter and social media personality Doreen Nasasira surprised fans with her weight loss, drawing praise, questions and varying opinions about her new look.

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A video she posted on November 27, 2026, sparked reactions from followers, with some asking how she had achieved the transformation. Others debated whether they preferred her previous appearance.

Nasasira has documented her efforts to lose weight throughout since the start of 2026.

While the latest images surprised some followers, an earlier post shows that the transformation followed months of deliberate changes.

In January, she announced that she had embarked on the weight loss journey to attain a “Bikini Body!”

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“It’s a three-month journey. It’s not easy, but I’m not giving up this time,” she added, directing followers asking about her keto diet to the Kampala-based provider she was working with.

Doreen Nasasira earlier this year

Around March, Nasasira also spoke about wanting to change a look she had grown tired of. In other videos, she expressed a desire to return to the smaller size she had when she was younger.

The changes became more noticeable around September. However, the material shared does not establish how many kilogrammes she has lost.

Her latest post prompted several followers to applaud her progress.

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“Doreen, if nobody tells you, you look amazing,” wrote an X user identified as Kasumali.

“Thank you darling,” Nasasira replied.

On Instagram, another follower asked: “Beautiful, how do you make it?” Phiona Kajumba wrote: “Doreen, you look pretty.”

Doreen Nasasira earlier this year

Others were less enthusiastic about the change.

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“This size is OK, but the size before was so beautiful,” wrote Darsan Niwagaba.

Nasasira responded with a brief “Otyo”.

She also pushed back against some remarks. When one commenter wrote, “The speed at which you are diminishing needs to be studied,” she replied: “Your mind is … Let me keep quiet.”

Another follower, Bonny Mubiru, congratulated her and asked her to explain the process so that people seeking a similar transformation could learn from her experience.