Ugandan-Swedish influencer Krina Styla faces fierce backlash for downplaying abductions in Uganda after a state-sponsored trip including a meeting with President Museveni. Critics and prominent figures condemned her remarks as insensitive.

Ugandan-Swedish social media influencer Krina Styla came under fire this weekend for downplaying concerns over abductions in Uganda, days after participating in a state-sponsored influencer trip that included a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni.

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Styla, whose real name is Christine Lynghamar Kia, questioned why Ugandans were making such an outcry over kidnappings and abductions, arguing that the victims constituted a small fraction of the country's population.

The Sweden-based influencer claimed that fewer than 100,000 people had been abducted in a country with an estimated population of more than 50 million.

“You are screaming, ‘there are kidnappings’...but people, there is 50million people? How many out of the 50 million have been kidnapped? Does it even reach 100,000?” she said.

She also suggested that Ugandans who considered their country unsafe should relocate to countries where they felt more secure.

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Her remarks sparked anger on social media, with critics accusing her of trivialising the suffering of families whose relatives have disappeared.

Others questioned whether her recent government-sponsored visit had influenced her assessment of Uganda's security situation.

The influencer was among social media personalities who took part in an all-expenses-paid, week-long visit to Uganda earlier this month. The group met Museveni at the State House in Entebbe.

Several Ugandans questioned how Styla, who lives in Sweden, could dismiss the security concerns of people living in her home country.

Some challenged her to return to Uganda permanently if she believed the country was as safe as she suggested.

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“I find it troubling when people who left Uganda in search of better opportunities turn around and act like the rest of us should be grateful for conditions ‘back home,’” wrote one X user, Kawuma.

Model Judity Heard wrote, “You could have continued promoting Uganda, encouraging tourism and celebrating your investments without dismissing the suffering of fellow Ugandans. That would have been a far wiser and more responsible approach. Unfortunately, this video is deeply insensitive and disappointing.”

“The fact that you have visited Uganda six times without witnessing an abduction does not invalidate the experiences of families whose loved ones have disappeared. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have documented enforced disappearances, unlawful detention and torture in Uganda.”

“Must we wait until 50,000 or 100,000 Ugandans are abducted before their lives become worthy of our concern? Even one life matters.”

Political commentator Moses Bigirwa also weighed in, arguing that “even a single abduction is unacceptable in a democratic civilised society.”

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Other social media users asked whether Styla would maintain the same position if her mother, brother or another close relative fell victim to an abduction.

Some accused her of attempting to sanitise Uganda's international image following the State House visit.

Krina Styla

Uganda's abduction record

Styla's remarks follow longstanding concerns over enforced disappearances, particularly involving opposition supporters.

In 2022, the Uganda Human Rights Commission investigated reports of 69 disappearances and secured the release of 64 detainees, according to the US Department of State's human rights report.

The commission also recommended that police investigate cases of enforced disappearance and prosecute those responsible.

The Ugandan government and the Uganda Human Rights Commission have disputed some opposition claims concerning missing persons.

Who is Krina Styla?

Born in 1992, Styla traces her roots to the Lango sub-region in northern Uganda, particularly Apac.

She has built a social media following through comedy, dance, lifestyle content and personal accounts of her experiences living in Europe.

She also works as a stylist and interior designer.

Ironically, Styla has previously spoken about her own difficult relocation to Scandinavia, describing the circumstances surrounding her extended stay abroad as a form of kidnapping.