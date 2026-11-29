Racheal Magoola marked six decades of life and four decades of music with the "Still Shining" concert.

Racheal Magoola marked six decades of life and four decades of music with the "Still Shining" concert.

Afro-fusion legend Racheal Magoola celebrated her 60th birthday and 40 years in music with an unforgettable 'Still Shining' concert at Kingdom Kampala, featuring tributes, foundation launches, and high-energy performances.

Kingdom Kampala served as living, breathing celebration of Ugandan heritage on Friday night, as legendary Afro-fusion icon Racheal Magoola marked six decades of life and four decades of music with the "Still Shining" concert.

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The evening powered by Uganda Waragi united generations through a shared love for timeless music for an atmosphere steeped in nostalgia and pride from early on. A traditional dance troupe warmed the crowd, while stunning photo booths and a "UG Wall of Fame" invited revellers to immortalize the moment by scribbling down their favorite Magoola lyrics.

"When you think of the authentic Ugandan sound, you can’t leave Racheal off that list,” said Roy Tumwizere, Senior Mainstream Spirits Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited.

“As the authentic spirit of Ugandan celebration, Uganda Waragi couldn’t miss out on this night dedicated to a legend whose timeless spirit continues to bind us together."

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So when the Golden Girl herself took the stage, Magoola gracefully first thanked the crowd that had come to honor her. After cutting her birthday cake and launching her foundation, Racheal paid a moving tribute to her fallen Afrigo bandmate Moses Matovu, performing their classic Sirina before a touching pre-recorded video from the late Papa Moi added fondness and warmth to the venue.

The original composer of the percussion-led Eyauni Emaali that was popularized by Racheal, Mzee Patrick Atude, got his moment in the spotlight too for a further nod to the spirit of celebrating roots.

In a masterclass of collaboration, stage came alive with a wide showing of Ugandan talent through the night. Comedy queen Anne Kansiime had delivered a captivating opening number alongside a dance troupe. Joe Kahiri (from Qwela Band) followed with a gripping interpretive folk routine, moving in sync with drums and applause from the crowd.

As Uganda Waragi slushies and cocktails flowed and the ever-familiar bottles kept tables lively, old friends and new fans alike raised glasses sharing stories and toasting to the flavors of the past and present.

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Tracy Melon, a traditional troupe, Cindy Sanyu and newcomer Akisa also performed a mix of their own jams and renditions of Magoola’s multicultural catalogue.

For the finale, Magoola was joined by Vinka and a fleet of dancers in all white with the 60-year-old going low on stage with the energy of an artist half her age. Racheal sealed the night with a full-band version of Obangaina for a high note that showed that true artistry much like the Spirit of Uganda only grows richer with time.

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