Uganda has launched Africa’s first mRNA clinical trial for a Bundibugyo ebolavirus vaccine, testing Moderna’s candidate in volunteers aged one to 65. The Entebbe-based study will evaluate safety and immune response over a full year.

Uganda has begun Africa’s first clinical trial of an mRNA vaccine against Bundibugyo ebolavirus, the virus behind the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The trial will test Moderna’s experimental vaccine in children as young as one for the first time.

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The Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) announced the launch on November 27, 2026, after Ugandan regulators approved the study. Researchers in Entebbe have begun screening and enrolling volunteers. They aim to recruit about 224 healthy people aged one to 65.

The Phase I trial will assess the vaccine’s safety and whether it triggers an immune response. Researchers will follow volunteers for about a year after vaccination. An earlier trial of the same vaccine began in Canada in August 2026 and enrolled adults aged 18 to 65.

Uganda is also testing a separate Bundibugyo vaccine candidate from the University of Oxford. That study began in October 2026. The World Health Organization says there is currently no licensed vaccine for Bundibugyo virus disease.