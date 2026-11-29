Foreign Affairs Minister Adonia Ayebare clarified that DRC's Foreign Minister initiated their recent phone call, prompting Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to retract his public rebuke amidst regional diplomatic tensions.

Foreign Affairs Minister Adonia Ayebare has explained the circumstances under which he held a telephone conversation with his Congolese counterpart, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, following a public rebuke from Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

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Gen Kainerugaba on Sunday morning accused the minister of engaging his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) without his permission.

The telephone conversation took place on November 27, 2026, amid diplomatic tensions between Kampala and Kinshasa over security matters.

“Our Foreign Minister did not have my permission to call the DRC Foreign Minister to discuss anything. He made a mistake,” Gen Kainerugaba said

The remarks sparked debate on social media, with several Ugandans questioning why the foreign affairs minister needed permission from the army chief to engage his Congolese counterpart.

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However, less than two hours later, Gen Kainerugaba softened his stance after reportedly receiving a telephone call from Ayebare.

The army chief revealed that the minister had explained that it was Wagner who initiated the diplomatic engagement and had made several attempts to reach him.

“Our Foreign Minister has explained everything to me. It was not him who looked for the DRC Foreign Minister but the other way round. She called him many times asking to speak. He is forgiven. He has no problem,” Gen Kainerugaba wrote.

Ayebare subsequently thanked the army chief for giving him an opportunity to explain himself and for supporting his diplomatic work.

“Thank you Afande for taking my call and giving me time to explain, and your support for my work in protecting Uganda's interests in the region and beyond,” the minister responded.

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Uganda and the DRC have been locked in a diplomatic melee following recent comments by Gen Kainerugaba in support of a Congolese rebel faction, prompting Kinshasa to summon Uganda’s diplomatic representative.

It also comes days after the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) announced plans to withdraw its troops from Lubero town in North Kivu province in eastern DRC.

In a statement issued on November 27, the UPDF said the withdrawal would commence within two weeks, with the Congolese armed forces taking over responsibility for the town's security.

Ugandan troops have operated in Lubero since January 2025 as part of efforts to combat the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).