NWSC announces water shutdown in Kampala suburbs

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has announced a five-hour water supply interruption affecting several parts of Kampala and its surrounding areas to allow cleaning of the Naguru water reservoir.

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In a notice issued on November 13, 2026, NWSC said the maintenance exercise would run from 10am to 3pm.

The corporation warned that residents in affected areas could experience low water pressure or a complete loss of supply during the exercise.

Under the Ntinda service area, the interruption will affect Bukoto, Nsimbiziwome, Kisaasi, Bahai, Kyanja, Kulambiro, Kiwatule, Kalinabiri and Kigoowa.

Residents of Najjera, Businante, Bulabira and Naalya, served by the Kyaliwajjala branch, will also face disruptions.

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The shutdown will extend to parts of Kungu under the Buwate service area.

In Kamwokya, the affected locations include Brown and White Flats, Kanjokya, Old Kiira Road, Moyo Close, Mawanda Road, Church Road, Mukalazi Road and Lower Nsooba.

Other affected neighbourhoods include Kyebando, Dungu Zone, Ssebagala Road and sections of Komamboga and Erisa under the Kanyanya service area.

NWSC said the exercise forms part of routine maintenance to keep water storage and distribution infrastructure in good condition.

The corporation warned that water supply might not return immediately after the scheduled cleaning period.

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Some customers could continue experiencing low pressure or interruptions as the distribution network refills.

NWSC advised residents in the affected neighbourhoods to conserve the water available to them until normal supply resumes.

The utility apologised for the inconvenience caused by the maintenance exercise.