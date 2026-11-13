Makerere's Prof Waiswa lands top WHO appointment

Makerere University professor Peter Waiswa has been appointed to the World Health Organisation's Technical Working Group developing the Essential Child Health Services framework through December 2027.

Makerere University professor Peter Waiswa has secured a new appointment with the World Health Organisation (WHO), joining a team of international experts tasked with improving healthcare services for children and adolescents.

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Prof Waiswa will serve on the WHO Technical Working Group of Experts responsible for developing the Essential Child Health Services (ECHS) framework.

The appointment takes effect under a letter dated October 21, 2026, signed by Dr Pascale Allotey, director of WHO's Department of Sexual, Reproductive, Maternal, Child, Adolescent and Ageing Health.

His term will run until December 31, 2027.

The working group will help WHO identify essential healthcare services that countries should provide to newborns, children and adolescents.

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It will also develop practical guidelines to help health systems deliver these services and improve access to quality healthcare.

The initiative seeks to address gaps in child healthcare and ensure that children receive essential medical services regardless of their circumstances.

As a member, Prof Waiswa will contribute scientific knowledge and technical advice to the development of the framework.

His duties will include reviewing draft documents, attending technical consultations and submitting recommendations on key health issues.

He will also work with other experts to reach agreement on proposed standards for child healthcare.

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The group expects to hold about five virtual meetings between November 2026 and mid-2027.

WHO requires members to serve as independent experts rather than representatives of their governments or institutions.

The appointment marks another milestone in Prof Waiswa's involvement in global health policy.

He previously served for seven years on WHO's Strategic and Technical Advisory Group of Experts (STAGE) on Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Nutrition.

His tenure on that committee ended in June 2026.

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During his previous service, he contributed to technical discussions on maternal and child health, nutrition and healthcare priorities.

His new role will allow him to continue contributing to international efforts to strengthen health services for mothers, children and adolescents.