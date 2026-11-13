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Bruno Fernandes rejects second Man Utd contract

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 12:04 - 13 November 2026
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has turned down a second contract proposal, with negotiations over salary and deal duration ongoing. The decision comes amid managerial changes at Old Trafford as talks are expected to continue.
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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reportedly rejected a second contract offer, with his salary and the length of a new deal still under discussion.

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The 32-year-old midfielder turned down improved terms after rejecting United’s first proposal during the summer, according to The Athletic. Further negotiations are expected. 

The development leaves United facing uncertainty over their captain’s future as his current agreement approaches its final six months. His contract runs until June 2027, although the club holds an option to extend it by another year. 

Fernandes could discuss a potential free transfer with clubs outside England from January if his deal remains due to expire next summer. United can prevent that by activating the additional year.

The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell also shared the development on X on November 12, 2026. In a post reproduced by Dailysports, he identified salary and contract length as issues under discussion and said further talks were anticipated. 

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The reports do not indicate that negotiations have collapsed or that Fernandes has decided to leave. Sky Sports reported that United still want him to stay and expect discussions to continue. 

The disagreement comes months after one of the strongest seasons of his career. Fernandes registered 21 Premier League assists last season, setting a competition record, and received the PFA Player of the Year award in August. 

His future also presents an immediate concern during another managerial change at Old Trafford. United dismissed Michael Carrick on November 12, 2026, with Mauricio Pochettino expected to succeed him, according to Sky Sports. 

Pochettino previously tried to sign Fernandes for Tottenham in 2019. A reunion could now follow at United, but the midfielder’s long-term future remains subject to an agreement over his terms.

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