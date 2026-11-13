UWA Ends Soroti Leopard Search After Traps Only Catch Domestic Dogs

Uganda Wildlife Authority has withdrawn its team from Soroti City after failing to locate three suspected leopards reported near Soroti University.

Uganda Wildlife Authority has withdrawn its team from Soroti City after failing to locate three suspected leopards reported near Soroti University.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority has called off its search for three suspected leopards near Soroti University after traps captured only domestic dogs. The decision has left local residents and students concerned about safety.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has called off its search for three suspected leopards near Soroti University after days of unsuccessful efforts, raising safety concerns among residents.

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The wildlife agency withdrew its team from Soroti City after failing to locate the animals, despite deploying traps and engaging communities around the university.

In a statement issued on November 12, 2026, UWA said its officers had investigated reports of leopards roaming near the institution but found no trace of the animals.

"Following reports of leopards near Soroti University, our team spent days investigating and engaging residents," UWA said.

The authority said its traps captured only domestic dogs, which officers released unharmed.

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"We set traps but captured only domestic dogs, which we safely released. We have therefore withdrawn our team," the agency said.

The operation followed an alarm raised by Soroti University about a week earlier over the suspected presence of three leopards near its campus.

The university reported that security cameras had captured images of animals believed to be leopards moving through vegetation at night.

The reports sparked fear among students and residents of Arapai, who worried about possible attacks on people and livestock.

Authorities advised residents to remain alert and avoid approaching the animals.

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However, UWA's decision to end the search without locating the suspected leopards has prompted fresh questions about public safety.

Some residents questioned whether the withdrawal meant the surrounding communities and their livestock were no longer at risk.

Responding to the concerns, UWA said its officers had not encountered any leopard during the operation.

"For now, no leopard has been sighted, we have been sensitizing the communities all these days and encouraging them to report any wild animal sighting in the area. We remain on call," the authority said.

The agency did not establish whether the animals captured on the university's security cameras were leopards or whether they had moved elsewhere.

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In another statement issued on November 13, 2026, UWA sought to calm public fears, explaining that leopards tend to avoid human contact.

"Leopards can live quietly alongside human communities for years without being noticed," the authority said.

"These elusive animals naturally avoid people and rarely pose a threat when left undisturbed. If you encounter one, remain calm, keep your distance and never provoke it. Report sightings to UWA," it added.

Leopards are difficult to detect because they often move through thick vegetation and hunt at night.

Although they tend to avoid people, the animals can become dangerous when threatened, cornered or provoked.

UWA has urged residents to report any fresh sightings to enable wildlife officers to respond.

The authority has not announced plans to resume the search.