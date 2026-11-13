URA fires customs boss, integrity chief over fraud claims

Uganda Revenue Authority has dismissed customs commissioner Asadu Kisitu Kigozi and integrity chief James Abola over alleged fraud and other offences.

Uganda Revenue Authority has dismissed customs commissioner Asadu Kisitu Kigozi and integrity chief James Abola over alleged fraud and other offences.

The Uganda Revenue Authority has sacked customs chief Asadu Kisitu Kigozi and integrity head James Abola over alleged fraud and other offences, marking a major shake-up in the tax body.

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has dismissed two senior officials over alleged fraud and other offences, in a major shake-up at the tax collection body.

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The affected officials are Asadu Kisitu Kigozi, the commissioner of customs, and James Abola, the assistant commissioner of integrity, compliance and ethics.

According to a report published by New Vision on November 13, 2026, the dismissals took effect on the same day.

The newspaper reported that the two officials lost their jobs over fraud and several other offences. However, it did not disclose the specific allegations against each official or the findings that led to their dismissal.

Kigozi's removal follows months of uncertainty over his position at URA.

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He was suspended on April 30, 2026, pending investigations and later placed on gardening leave between May 25 and August 27.

The customs boss challenged the disciplinary process in September, raising concerns about its fairness.

In a letter dated September 8, 2026, addressed to then URA board chairman Emmanuel Katongole, Kigozi alleged that witnesses had faced pressure and that investigators had withheld some evidence.

He also raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest and called for an independent investigation.

The URA board maintained that it had the authority to investigate and discipline senior officials.

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Kigozi had served at the tax authority for more than 25 years, holding several positions in customs administration, border management and revenue enforcement.

Abola's dismissal is also significant because he headed a department responsible for promoting integrity and ethical conduct within URA.

In September 2025, Abola publicly stressed the need to build trust among taxpayers and strengthen accountability within the authority.

"Every decision we make, every interaction we have with taxpayers, carries the weight of public trust," he said in a URA publication.

He also called for stronger internal controls and transparent tax administration to reduce opportunities for corruption. Uganda Revenue Authority

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The dismissals come amid URA's efforts to fight corruption, smuggling and tax evasion.

In October 2024, URA commissioner general John Musinguzi warned customs officers against working with traders to evade taxes through false declarations and undervaluation of imported goods.

"There are reports of collusion through undervaluation and misdeclaration, which should be stopped to close revenue gaps associated with the importation of goods," Musinguzi said.

He made the remarks while addressing customs officers at the Busia one-stop border post.

Musinguzi also demanded tougher action against smugglers and warned officers against releasing impounded goods without proper accountability.

In February 2025, he issued another warning to customs agents over export fraud, false documents and manipulation of tax payment records.

He said some agents had collected money from taxpayers without remitting it to the government. Others allegedly worked with URA staff to alter payment records.

The tax authority threatened to revoke the licences of agents implicated in the practices and pursue prosecution where necessary.

URA has previously acknowledged corruption challenges within its workforce. In a September 2024 publication, the authority reported dismissing more than 80 employees for misconduct since 2021.