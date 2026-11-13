Ykee Benda’s FanBench, Coca-Cola launch Kampala watch parties, monthly fan cash prizes

Coca-Cola and Ykee Benda’s FanBench have launched the 'Essawa Yonna, Kisoboka' content challenge

Coca-Cola and Ykee Benda’s FanBench have launched the 'Essawa Yonna, Kisoboka' content challenge

Coca-Cola and Ykee Benda’s FanBench have launched the 'Essawa Yonna, Kisoboka' content challenge, offering Ugandan football fans Shs1 million monthly prizes alongside upcoming Kampala watch parties.

Ugandan football fans can compete for Shs1 million each month by sharing videos of their match-day experiences under a new campaign by Coca-Cola and FanBench.

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The partners launched the Essawa Yonna, Kisoboka content challenge at Motiv in Bugolobi, Kampala, on November 12, 2026. It invites supporters to capture the celebrations, debates, predictions and routines that shape their love of football.

Participants must publish original content, keep their posts publicly visible and tag the official Coca-Cola Uganda and FanBench social media pages. Entries should carry the hashtags #COCACOLAFootball, #EssaawaYonna and #CreateWithCOCACOLA.

Coca-Cola and Ykee Benda’s FanBench have launched the 'Essawa Yonna, Kisoboka' content challenge

Organisers say winners will emerge through a leaderboard based on cumulative views of posts on Instagram and TikTok.

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The challenge forms part of an expanded partnership that will also take football fans beyond their phone screens through gatherings at selected venues across Kampala.

Barry Otieno, senior marketing manager at The Coca-Cola Company in Uganda, said the campaign seeks to recognise the creativity surrounding football.

“Through Essawa Yonna, Kisoboka and our partnership with FanBench, we are giving football fans an opportunity to celebrate their passion, share their stories and connect with other fans,” Otieno said.

He said the initiative draws on experiences familiar to supporters, from watching matches with family and friends to friendly rivalry and pre-match rituals.

Coca-Cola and Ykee Benda’s FanBench have launched the 'Essawa Yonna, Kisoboka' content challenge

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Alongside the online competition, the partners will introduce Bench Fridays, a series of watch-alongs and fan gatherings featuring football discussions, debates and other activities. They will announce participating venues later.

The campaign will build towards a major watch party scheduled for December 20, 2026, at UMA Grounds. Organisers have billed the event around an Arsenal versus Manchester United fixture.

Coca-Cola and Ykee Benda’s FanBench have launched the 'Essawa Yonna, Kisoboka' content challenge

Singer Wycliff Tugume, popularly known as Ykee Benda, who owns FanBench, said the partnership would help the platform reach more supporters.

“We believe this partnership will help us grow FanBench into a platform with global potential, celebrating football fandom and bringing supporters together through their shared love of the game,” he said.

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FanBench produces football content and connects supporters through discussions, watch-alongs and live events. It will coordinate Bench Fridays, engage fans online and organise activities leading to the December gathering.