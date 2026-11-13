ANT’s Nalugoda handed Bugweri parliamentary seat as court removes independent Nankwanga

Court declared Aminah Mutesi Nalugoda of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), as the duly elected Bugweri Woman MP

Court declared Aminah Mutesi Nalugoda of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), as the duly elected Bugweri Woman MP

The High Court in Iganga has overturned Stella Maris Nankwanga's election as Bugweri District Woman MP over missing academic credentials, declaring Alliance for National Transformation candidate Aminah Mutesi Nalugoda as the rightful winner.

The High Court in Iganga has overturned independent Stella Maris Nankwanga’s election as Bugweri District Woman MP and declared her rival, Aminah Mutesi Nalugoda of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), duly elected.

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Justice Simon Peter Kinobe ruled on Friday that Nankwanga lacked the required academic qualifications at the time of her nomination.

The decision overturns the outcome of the 2026 parliamentary race, in which Nankwanga secured the seat as an independent.

Nalugoda challenged the result through Election Petition No. 2 of 2026, naming Nankwanga and the Electoral Commission as respondents. She filed the petition on March 5, 2026.

Ousted: Hon. Stella Maris Nankwanga

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In a preliminary ruling on March 17, Justice David Batema allowed her to serve Nankwanga through a newspaper notice after attempts at personal service failed.

The latest decision brings a breakthrough for Nalugoda, who has previously contested the same seat.

In the 2021 election, she stood on the ANT ticket and finished third with 13,084 votes. Rachel Magoola of the National Resistance Movement won with 15,739 votes, while Mercy Walukamba of the National Unity Platform polled 14,198, according to Electoral Commission results.